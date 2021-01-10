A screenshot of Donald Trump’s account viewed from a cell phone

La red social Twitter this Friday permanently suspended the account of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, due to the “risk of new incitements to violence”.

“After a thorough review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and from the context in which they were published we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of new incitements to violence “says the official statement from Twitter.

Later, the outgoing president tried to express his dissatisfaction with the decision made by the social network, through the official account of the Presidency of the United States, @POTUS. However, in a matter of moments, Trump’s messages were removed from the account.

Trump messages from the official Twitter account of the presidency @POTUS

“As I’ve been telling you for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in censoring free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with Democrats and the radical left to remove my account from the platform, to silence me, and YOU … the big 75,000,000 ″Trump wrote from the presidential account.

Then in another post he also added: “Let us even consider building our own platform in the near future, we will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about freedom of expression. They are based on promoting a platform to the radical left where some of the most vicious people in the world are enabled to express themselves freely … ”.

“STAY TUNED!” Trump ended in a third message from the official account of the presidency, @POTUS, which were deleted by the social network.

Trump’s messages on the official Twitter account of the US presidency, @POTUS

Trump’s account had already been temporarily suspended (for 12 hours) on Wednesday and some of the tweets blocked after the outgoing president, who will leave the White House on January 20, harangue his followers to advance on the Capitol. In the resulting riots at least five dead and dozens injured after the president’s sympathizers, whom the Republican called “patriots” and who said in a video on Twitter that he loved, they will enter the Congress building.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, during the harangue to his followers on January 6 (REUTERS / Jim Bourg)

It was because of those messages and those published after the restrictions were lifted that Twitter decided to impose the measure. “In the context of the horrible events of this week, We made it clear Wednesday that additional violations of Twitter rules could result in this. . Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear directly from world leaders and elected officials. It is built on a principle that holds that people have the right to hold power to account in public, ”the document continues.

However, he states, “we have made it clear over the years that These accounts are not completely above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things”. “We will continue to be transparent with respect to our policies and the way in which they are applied,” concludes the message, which goes on to explain the analysis he makes on the consequences of each message sent by the outgoing president on Friday.

In the first one, Trump said that “the 75 million great American patriots” who voted for him “They will have a giant voice for the future” and “they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way”. Shortly afterwards he announced that would not attend the transfer of command ceremony, in which Joe Biden will take office as the new president.

Supporters of the president covering their faces to protect themselves from tear gas during a confrontation with police officers in front of the Capitol in Washington, United States. January 6, 2021. (REUTERS / Leah Millis / Archive)

“Due to continued tensions in the United States and a growth in levels of global conversation about the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, These two tweets should be read within a broader national context and taken into account the ways in which the president’s statements can mobilize different audiences, including being interpreted as incitement to violence. They must also be interpreted within the framework of the behavior pattern of this account during the last weeks. After evaluating the language of these tweets within the framework of our policy against the Glorification of Violence, we determine that they violate it and that the user @realDonaldTrump should be suspended immediately and permanently from the service ”, explained the social network.

Twitter then specifically detailed its analysis of each message. Regarding its refusal to attend the transfer of command, the company said that this was “received by a number of followers as a further confirmation that the election had not been legitimate and they reject messages in which he had committed to an ‘orderly transition’”.

He also considered that it could encourage “who are potentially considering violent actions, considering that the inauguration would be a ‘safe’ objective, since he will not attend”.

Keep reading:

Facebook and Twitter blocked Donald Trump’s accounts: if he does not remove three messages, he will continue to be suspended

Democrats pressure Donald Trump to resign or face new impeachment

Donald Trump announced that he will not attend the transfer of command ceremony to Joe Biden on January 20

Nancy Pelosi spoke with the top US general to prevent Trump from ordering “military action or a nuclear attack”