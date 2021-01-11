Twitter permanently suspends Trump over “risk of further incitement to violence”

Following a wave of social media bans and suspensions of services like Facebook and Twitch, Twitter has now announced that it has permanently suspended the account of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump.

In a statement in his official blog, Twitter announced the following, “After a detailed review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, specifically how they are received and interpreted on and off Twitter, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence“.

If you go to Twitter right now and search for the Twitter account @realDonaldTrump, you will see the following message that states the “account suspended” notification.

Source: Twitter.com | Captured by IGN.

Twitter added: “In the context of the terrible events of this week we already made it clear on Wednesday that further violations of Twitter policies would have the potential result of this measure.” The company added that accounts like Donald Trump’s “are not completely above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things“.

Specifically, Twitter cited two tweets from Trump on January 8, 2021. The first reads:

“The 75,000,000 great American patriots who voted for me, for UNITED STATES FIRST, to MAKE THE UNITED STATES GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE in the future.

Also a subsequent tweet from Trump in which he announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, breaking a historical tradition that the outgoing president is present at the inauguration of the incoming.

“To all those who have asked me, I will not go to the inauguration on January 20”

Twitter previously suspended Donald Trump’s Twitter account following the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Wednesday, but that was only a 12-hour ban. However, as more details of the attack are released, Twitter has now permanently suspended Trump’s account. In the same way, it has been placing notices to all the tweets that doubted the cleanliness of the electoral process, proclaimed on numerous occasions an “electoral fraud” without having been proven in any way.

Other social media services such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as Twitch, have suspended or deactivated official Trump accounts at least until the US presidential inauguration on January 20. Twitch has similarly cited the risk of further violence as a reason for suspending Trump’s account on Twitch.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

On January 6, 2021, during a meeting of both houses of the legislature to certify the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, a riot broke out when Trump supporters stormed and invaded the United States Capitol buildings. Members of the Senate and Congress were forced to flee or hide for safety.

Since then, it has been revealed that four assailants and a police officer have been killed. The riot is currently being investigated.

It should be noted that the official @POTUS Twitter account is still active, but it will be delivered to Biden’s team on January 20.