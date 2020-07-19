Twitter Pulls Trump Video With Linkin Park Song Over Copyright Violation

A Trump reelection marketing campaign video that includes Linkin Park’s “Within the Finish” was pulled by Twitter Saturday evening, after the band filed a copyright-takedown discover demanding its elimination.

Linkin Park confirmed Saturday evening it had taken motion to take away the video. “Linkin Park didn’t and doesn’t endorse Trump, nor authorize his group to make use of any of our music. A stop and desist has been issued,” the group mentioned in a assertion on Twitter.

Trump had tweeted the video Saturday, which was beforehand uploaded by the White Home’s head of social media on Friday. A message in that video now reads, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright proprietor.”

The Lumen database of DMCA takedown notices exhibits a July 18 submitting from Machine Store Leisure, Linkin Park’s enterprise arm and administration firm, formally requesting the elimination of the video underneath the U.S.’s Digital Millennium Copyright Act regulation.

Linkin Park’s late lead singer Chester Bennington — who died two years in the past, on July 20, 2017 — had been publicly anti-Trump. In a tweet just a few months earlier than his demise, Bennington tweeted, “I repeat….. Trump is a higher menace to the USA than terrorism!! We now have to take again our voices and stand for what we imagine in.”

Donald Trump and his marketing campaign have been topic to frequent objections from artists demanding that he cease utilizing their music in his advertisements or at his rallies. These embrace the Rolling Stones, Neil Younger, Panic! on the Disco, Pharrell Williams, R.E.M., Aerosmith, Adele, the Village Individuals, and Tom Petty’s household.

Relating to the Trump 2020 marketing campaign’s use of the Linkin Park music, commenters famous the weird alternative of “Within the Finish.” The lyrics of the music’s refrain are: “I attempted so arduous / And received to this point / However ultimately / It doesn’t even matter.”