Twitter removed profile photo of Home Minister Amit Shah

new Delhi: The picture in the DP of the Twitter account of Union Home Minister Amit Shah went missing for some time on Thursday night. It was learned that Twitter took the action of removing the photo on someone's copyright claim. However, on this action of Twitter, questions started to be raised on social media, then at some time Twitter retransmitted the same picture. On this action of Twitter, questions arose on social media that after all, who can claim on his own picture of the Home Minister?

On the matter of removing the profile photo of Home Minister Amit Shah, now a clarification has also been introduced by Twitter. A statement issued by a Twitter spokesperson said – 'Due to an unintentional problem, we temporarily closed this account under our global copyright policies. But, we rectified the decision and now this account is fully functioning.'

Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional: Twitter Spokesperson on Home Minister Amit Shah's account being temporarily locked yesterday evening – ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

In fact, on Thursday night, on the Twitter DP of Home Minister Amit Shah, a message appeared instead of the picture – ‘Media Not Displayed’. Twitter said in this message that this picture has been removed after someone claimed the copyright holder. However, after some time, Twitter re-instated the picture.

Home minister Amit Shah is very popular on social media. In terms of most followers on Twitter, he is the second leader in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has 23.6 million followers. Home Minister Amit Shah follows 296 people.