Twitter Removes 170,000 Accounts Tied to Chinese Influence Operation – Variety

Twitter mentioned Thursday that it eliminated greater than 170,000 accounts tied to a Chinese affect operation that unfold misinformation favorable to the Beijing regime about Hong Kong and coronavirus.

The corporate suspended 23,750 accounts that had been a part of a “extremely engaged core community,” in addition to a bigger group of round 150,000 “amplifier” accounts designed to increase core account content material, it mentioned. This community was posting largely in Chinese to “unfold geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Occasion of China (CCP),” whereas additionally pushing misinformation about politics in Hong Kong.

Researchers mentioned the accounts additionally posted about Taiwan and the exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, who’s an outspoken critic of Beijing.

Stanford Web Observatory (SIO) researcher Renee DiResta mentioned that many accounts posting about coronavirus had been arrange in late January. They turned extra lively because the outbreak started to unfold past China’s borders. In an evaluation, the SIO mentioned that frequent narratives “reward[d] China’s response to the virus whereas… additionally us[ing] the pandemic to antagonize the U.S. and Hong Kong activists.”

Twitter on Thursday additionally took down two smaller state-backed operations originating from Russia and Turkey that had been targeted extra on native audiences in these nations. The corporate deleted greater than 1,000 accounts that posted materials favorable to the ruling United Russia, in addition to 7,340 accounts posting content material selling the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s conservative AK Parti.

Twitter is blocked in China, the place the federal government operates one of many world’s strictest censorship regimes.

Final August, the corporate eliminated round 1,000 accounts that it deemed had ties to China and had been “intentionally and particularly” trying to affect narratives about Hong Kong, the place ongoing anti-government, pro-democracy protests have posed a continuing problem to authorities.