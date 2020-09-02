Twitter Removes Trump ‘Electrical Avenue’ Video Due to Copyright

Twitter has taken down a video tweeted by President Trump that used the track “Electrical Avenue” after receiving a copyright grievance.

Trump tweeted the video on Aug. 12, which featured an animated practice together with his marketing campaign emblem barreling by way of a city whereas Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden adopted behind slowly on a railroad handcar. “Electrical Avenue,” the hit 1982 track by Eddy Grant, performed within the background of the video.

The tweet, taken down on Tuesday night time, has the message “The media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright proprietor.”

The takedown got here on the identical day that Grant sued the Trump marketing campaign for the unauthorized use of his track, in accordance to CNN. Grant’s lawyer issued a stop and desist letter to the marketing campaign the day after the president posted the video. A submit on Grant’s web site says that he’s the “sole and unique rightful copyright proprietor of the musical composition.”

“On account of your wrongful unauthorized infringing use in connection along with your controversial political marketing campaign, substantial harm and irreparable hurt has occurred and can proceed to happen to my consumer and his popularity as an artist when affiliated in any method along with your marketing campaign,” the submit from Grant’s lawyer, Wallace E.J. Collins, reads.

Grant is the newest musician to search authorized motion towards the Trump marketing campaign for unauthorized use of music. Leonard Cohen’s property is “exploring authorized choices” after the track “Hallelujah” was performed twice through the Republican Nationwide Conference, after the property denied the RNC’s request.

“We’re shocked and dismayed that the RNC would proceed understanding that the Cohen Property had particularly declined the RNC’s use request, and their fairly brazen try to politicize and exploit in such an egregious method ‘Hallelujah,’ one of the vital vital songs within the Cohen track catalogue,” mentioned Michelle L. Rice, the Cohen property’s lawyer. “We’re exploring our authorized choices.”