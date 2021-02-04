General News

Twitter Reveals 2020’s Fastest-Rising K-Pop Artists, Most-Mentioned Songs And Artists, And Countries That Tweeted The Most About K-Pop

February 4, 2021
Twitter has launched its official report on #KpopTwitter for 2020!

On February 4, Twitter shared new details about what went down on Ok-pop Twitter over the previous yr. Right here’s what they revealed of their new report:

The prime 10 quickest rising Ok-pop artists on Twitter in 2020

  1. TREASURE
  2. TXT
  3. ATEEZ
  4. Stray Children
  5. ENHYPEN
  6. WayV
  7. THE BOYZ
  8. SuperM
  9. IZ*ONE
  10. ITZY

This record was decided by an evaluation of artists who debuted post-2017 ranked by complete quantity of tweets associated to those artists from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The prime 10 most-mentioned Ok-pop artists on Twitter in 2020

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. EXO
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. GOT7
  6. TREASURE
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. TXT
  9. TWICE
  10. ATEEZ

This record ranked Ok-pop artists by variety of mentions from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The prime 10 most-mentioned Ok-pop songs on Twitter in 2020

  1. BTS’s “Dynamite“
  2. BTS’s “ON“
  3. BTS’s “Black Swan“
  4. BTS’s “Life Goes On“
  5. GOT7’s “Breath“
  6. NCT’s “RESONANCE“
  7. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That“
  8. TWICE’s “MORE & MORE“
  9. BTS’s “Boy With Luv“
  10. BTS’s “Shadow“

This record was decided by variety of track identify and artist mentions from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The prime 20 markets tweeting about Ok-pop ranked by tweet quantity in 2020:

  1. Indonesia
  2. Thailand
  3. South Korea
  4. Philippines
  5. United States
  6. Brazil
  7. Malaysia
  8. Japan
  9. Mexico
  10. India
  11. Argentina
  12. Peru
  13. Vietnam
  14. United Kingdom
  15. France
  16. Chile
  17. Singapore
  18. Canada
  19. Turkey
  20. Spain

This record ranked markets purely by variety of Ok-pop associated tweets from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The prime 20 markets tweeting about Ok-pop ranked by distinctive voices in 2020:

  1. Japan
  2. United States
  3. Indonesia
  4. South Korea
  5. Philippines
  6. Brazil
  7. Thailand
  8. Malaysia
  9. Mexico
  10. India
  11. United Kingdom
  12. Turkey
  13. Argentina
  14. France
  15. Spain
  16. Canada
  17. Saudi Arabia
  18. Vietnam
  19. Russia
  20. Chile

This record ranked markets by variety of distinctive customers tweeting about Ok-pop from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

