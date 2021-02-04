Twitter Reveals 2020’s Fastest-Rising K-Pop Artists, Most-Mentioned Songs And Artists, And Countries That Tweeted The Most About K-Pop

Twitter has launched its official report on #KpopTwitter for 2020!

On February 4, Twitter shared new details about what went down on Ok-pop Twitter over the previous yr. Right here’s what they revealed of their new report:

The prime 10 quickest rising Ok-pop artists on Twitter in 2020

TREASURE TXT ATEEZ Stray Children ENHYPEN WayV THE BOYZ SuperM IZ*ONE ITZY

This record was decided by an evaluation of artists who debuted post-2017 ranked by complete quantity of tweets associated to those artists from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The prime 10 most-mentioned Ok-pop artists on Twitter in 2020

BTS NCT EXO BLACKPINK GOT7 TREASURE SEVENTEEN TXT TWICE ATEEZ

This record ranked Ok-pop artists by variety of mentions from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The prime 10 most-mentioned Ok-pop songs on Twitter in 2020

BTS’s “Dynamite“ BTS’s “ON“ BTS’s “Black Swan“ BTS’s “Life Goes On“ GOT7’s “Breath“ NCT’s “RESONANCE“ BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That“ TWICE’s “MORE & MORE“ BTS’s “Boy With Luv“ BTS’s “Shadow“

This record was decided by variety of track identify and artist mentions from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The prime 20 markets tweeting about Ok-pop ranked by tweet quantity in 2020:

Indonesia Thailand South Korea Philippines United States Brazil Malaysia Japan Mexico India Argentina Peru Vietnam United Kingdom France Chile Singapore Canada Turkey Spain

This record ranked markets purely by variety of Ok-pop associated tweets from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

The prime 20 markets tweeting about Ok-pop ranked by distinctive voices in 2020:

Japan United States Indonesia South Korea Philippines Brazil Thailand Malaysia Mexico India United Kingdom Turkey Argentina France Spain Canada Saudi Arabia Vietnam Russia Chile

This record ranked markets by variety of distinctive customers tweeting about Ok-pop from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

Are you stunned by any of this information? Is your nation on both of those lists? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!