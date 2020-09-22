Twitter Reveals Most-Mentioned K-Pop Artists And Top Countries Tweeting About K-Pop Over The Past Year

Twitter has revealed fascinating knowledge to have fun 10 years of Ok-pop on Twitter!

On September 21, Twitter shared a report on Ok-pop Twitter statistics and introduced that there have been a complete of 6.1 billion Ok-pop associated tweets previously yr.

Between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the nations most prominently tweeting about Ok-pop have been as follows:

The first methodology makes use of the variety of distinctive Ok-pop fan customers on Twitter to find out the highest 20 markets, whereas the second methodology makes use of the entire variety of Ok-pop-related tweets.

BTS was the artist that was talked about essentially the most in all areas besides Thailand, the place GOT7 took the highest spot. Discover the highest 5 talked about artists in every key area right here:

Twitter and Ok-pop Radar labored collectively to investigate tweets in 20 nations from July 1, 2019 till June 30, 2020, and their findings are proven beneath.

Top 10 most-mentioned Ok-pop artists:

BTS EXO GOT7 BLACKPINK NCT 127 MONSTA X SEVENTEEN NCT Dream TWICE Stray Children

Top 10 fastest-rising Ok-pop artists:

Stray Children ATEEZ TXT IZ*ONE SuperM AB6IX WayV CIX LOONA ITZY

Top 10 most-mentioned Ok-pop songs:

EXO’s “Obsession” BTS’s “ON” BTS’s “Boy With Luv” BTS’s “Black Swan” BTS’s “Shadow” SuperM’s “Jopping” BTS’s “DNA” GOT7’s “NOT BY THE MOON” BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” TWICE’s “Really feel Particular”

Beneath are the Ok-pop artists with essentially the most followers on Twitter.

Group accounts:

BTS (28.5 million) EXO (8.9 million) GOT7 (8.5 million) TWICE (6 million) SEVENTEEN (5.6 million) TXT (5.4 million) BLACKPINK (4.9 million) NCT (4.2 million) MONSTA X (3.9 million) Ladies’ Technology (3.5 million)

Particular person accounts:

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon (8.7 million) Tremendous Junior’s Choi Siwon (7.1 million) 2PM’s Nichkhun (7 million) GOT7’s BamBam (6.4 million) GOT7’s Mark (5.7 million) Sandara Park (5.4 million) Tremendous Junior’s Donghae (5.2 million) Tremendous Junior’s Yesung (5.2 million) EXO’s Baekhyun (4.5 million) Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk (4.3 million)

Twitter additionally shared an infographic displaying how the Ok-pop dialog on Twitter has modified in the course of the previous decade.

