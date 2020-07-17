Twitter Says 130 Accounts Targeted in Bitcoin-Scam Hack

The Twitter hackers behind the unprecedented coordinated July 15 assault on high-profile accounts of a number of celebrities, politicians, tech titans and Silicon Valley firms went after about 130 separate accounts, the corporate mentioned late Thursday. The FBI and the New York Legal professional Common introduced probes of the safety incident.

The scammers hijacked accounts with tens of hundreds of thousands of followers, together with these of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Invoice Gates, Mike Bloomberg, Wiz Khalifa, Apple, Uber and Sq.’s Money App. They managed to briefly put up bogus tweets urging the accounts’ followers to ship Bitcoin cybercurrency — promising to ship again double the money.

“Based mostly on what we all know proper now, we consider roughly 130 accounts have been focused by the attackers in a way as a part of the incident,” the Twitter Assist group tweeted. “For a small subset of those accounts, the attackers have been capable of achieve management of the accounts after which ship Tweets from these accounts.”

Twitter didn’t determine the 130 accounts. The corporate mentioned it’s working with “impacted account homeowners and can proceed to take action over the subsequent a number of days.” Twitter mentioned that at this level, it didn’t know if non-public knowledge was stolen; nonetheless, the corporate mentioned it believed that the cybercriminals had not gained entry to any account passwords.

The hackers managed to rake in $121,000 through the rip-off from greater than 400 funds to 3 separate Bitcoin accounts, CNBC reported, citing knowledge from blockchain evaluation agency Elliptic.

Twitter mentioned that, in accordance with its preliminary inner investigation, the hackers used “social engineering” ways to hold out the assault, that means they have been capable of trick a number of Twitter staff into offering information on learn how to achieve administrative entry to the accounts. The hackers claimed they bribed a Twitter insider to do the soiled work on their behalf, Vice’s Motherboard reported, citing nameless sources.

“We have now additionally been taking aggressive steps to safe our techniques whereas our investigations are ongoing. We’re nonetheless in the method of assessing longer-term steps that we might take and can share extra particulars as quickly as we will,” Twitter mentioned Thursday night.

The Twitter account of Donald Trump — one of many platform’s most infamous customers — was not compromised in the July 15 hacking blitz. Trump’s account acquired “additional protections” in the wake of “previous incidents,” the New York Instances reported, citing sources on the firm and the White Home. That may very well be a reference to the transient deactivation of Trump’s deal with in November 2017 by a Twitter contract employee (who later claimed he had disabled the president’s account by mistake).

The FBI mentioned Thursday it was investigating the assault. “At the moment, the accounts seem to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud,” the FBI mentioned in a press release. “We advise the general public to not fall sufferer to this rip-off by sending cryptocurrency or cash in relation to this incident.”

Additionally Thursday, New York Legal professional Common Letitia James introduced that her workplace had opened an investigation into the Twitter hack.

“Numerous Individuals depend on Twitter to learn and watch the information, to have interaction in public debate, and to listen to straight from political leaders, activists, enterprise executives, and different thought leaders,” AG James mentioned in a press release. “Final evening’s assault on Twitter raises severe issues about knowledge safety and the way platforms like Twitter may very well be used to hurt public debate.”