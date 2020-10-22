Twitter showed wrong map of India, then the Indian government gave strict warning

new Delhi: The Government of India has given strict warning to Twitter for misrepresenting the map of the country. The Indian government has written a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sternly, stating that every attempt by Twitter to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of the country is completely unacceptable. According to sources in the IT ministry, Ajay Sahni, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has written this to Twitter giving strict warning. The government has written this letter after showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of China. Twitter made the mistake after it said that it solved the ‘technical problem’ immediately. Also Read – Twitter told Jammu and Kashmir part of China, raging people demanded action from Ravi Shankar Prasad

A Twitter spokesperson told IANS earlier this week, “We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday. We understand its sensitivity and respect it. Teams have worked to address this and resolve the geotag issue related to speeding. ” Actually, micro-blogging site Twitter had made a big mistake regarding the location and declared Jammu and Kashmir as part of China. After this act of Twitter, there was a lot of ruckus on social media. People of India expressed their anger on social media after Twitter India showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China in the live location (Geo Tag). Also Read – Twitter, Facebook ban, article criticizing Biden, Donald Trump gets angry

National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale first brought the issue to attention after Leh went live on Twitter from the War Memorial Hall of Fame. What he saw during this time was really surprising. Gokhale went live on Twitter to tell people about his experience of reaching Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh through a new route. After completing the program, he found that the location of the war memorial was shown as the People’s Republic of China. Also Read – Government of India appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as SBI Chairman, will be challenging tenure

Sahni in his letter reminded Twitter that Leh is the headquarters of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The letter states that both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inseparable parts of India and administered by the Constitution of India. The Government of India has asked Twitter to respect the sensitivity of Indian citizens. IT Secretary Sahni said that any such effort not only diminishes the reputation of Twitter, but it also makes Twitter’s impartiality suspicious as a medium.