Twitter, Square Set Juneteenth as Company Holidays in U.S. – Variety

Jack Dorsey, CEO of each Twitter and Square, stated the businesses have set Juneteenth as official holidays in the U.S. “forevermore.”

“A day for celebration, training, and connection,” Dorsey wrote in a Twitter thread Tuesday. “International locations and areas world wide have their very own days to have a good time emancipation, and we’ll do the work to make these dates firm holidays all over the place we’re current.”

Juneteenth is well known yearly on June 19 in many African-American communities, commemorating the top of slavery in the US. It dates again to June 19, 1865 — two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation — when Union troopers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with information that the Civil Struggle was over and that enslaved folks had been now free.

Dorsey stated different corporations observing Juneteenth can add their names through Airtable, at this hyperlink.

Individually, Dorsey has established the Small Grants fund, below which he has pledged to present away practically one-third of his wealth — via inventory holdings in Square which might be at present price about $1.7 billion — to COVID-19 aid and different causes. He stated the donations initially would give attention to COVID-19 aid efforts.

So far, Dorsey’s donations via Small Grants have included social-justice causes, together with $three million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, devoted to empowering folks of colour, as effectively as a number of contributions in partnership with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Basis and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Fund.