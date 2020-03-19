Twitter steps up enforcement in the face of coronavirus misinformation

Twitter is in poor well being and uninterested in your coronavirus incorrect info bullshit.

Overdue Wednesday afternoon, the social media massive was as soon as pressured to “improve” its already present safety laws inside the face of content material materials that may without delay put other people’s lives in peril from COVID-19, the sickness led to through the coronavirus. An up to date weblog submit laying out the model new pointers made clear that Twitter, a minimal of in concept, won’t tolerate this specific kind of dangerous medical incorrect info on its platform.

“Exchange: we’re rising our safety laws to include content material materials that may place other people at the subsequent risk of transmitting COVID-19,” study the announcement. Study further…

Additional about Twitter, Social Media, Coronavirus, Covid 19, and Tech

