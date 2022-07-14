Twitter sues Elon Musk. They want to force him to buy the company in court

The purchase of Twitter has ended up becoming a real chaos in recent months. Despite the fact that Elon Musk bet very heavily with a millionaire investment in this new purchase, he ended up backing down and canceling the purchase with threats from Twitter that they will try to fulfill the signed contract. Now, they take a new step in court suing Tesla CEO.

Twitter has wanted to fulfill all its threats, and go to the Delaware courts to be able to force the Tesla billionaire to comply with the agreement he signed In the first moment. With this they try to solve the real spectacle in which Twitter has been right in the middle, causing the shares to have plunged in recent months.

Twitter wants to force Elon Musk to finish the purchase

The whole story began last Friday when Elon Musk announced that broke all the agreements reached. It was mainly shielded in that the company has not responded to the information requested regarding the fake accounts and spam. Almost from the beginning this has been the main stumbling block in which we have encountered a tug-of-war between Twitter and Musk that was not satisfied.

From Twitter they have always affirmed that these accounts represent 5% of the base of 229 million users with which it has, but Musk has never finished believing it. He has defended by all means that he wanted to see it with his own eyes and not through studies that were being manipulated as long as the purchase took place. And in the end this same Friday Musk confirmed that he was getting off the ship, leaving Twitter completely hung, not if he first posted a tweet with a meme mocking twitter because of this battle that just started.





And it is that this authentic soap opera is going to have a long journey over the coming months and even years. The information that can be accessed indicates that the trial will take place shortly, and the verdict will be known in months, although later we will witness different appeals to higher bodies. Of course, the lawyers point out that Twitter has the upper hand because there is evidence that they have provided this information, and that the problem is with Musk, who does not fully believe them.

Twitter is going to hide behind all the problems that Musk has brought them, who came to buy 9% of its shares. Some shares whose price has decreased by 36%, causing both the value of the company and its reputation with investors is falling in a tailspin

Now it goes back to the main idea that many people have about this Musk strategy that does not seem like a “kiddie”. His supposed plan would go through reducing the value of the company thanks to this type of action for the end get it with a much lower price than those first 44 billion dollars. Undoubtedly a practice that can become unethical, but that now the courts will have to end up deciding.