Twitter Tags Trump COVID-19 Post as Platform Sets New Election Rules

Twitter has once more tagged a submit by President Donald Trump for “spreading deceptive and doubtlessly dangerous info” associated to the coronavirus.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted: “A complete and full log off from White Home Medical doctors yesterday. Which means I can’t get it (immune), and might’t give it. Very good to know!!!”

In response, Twitter hid the submit from his timeline and changed it with a tag saying, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading deceptive and doubtlessly dangerous info associated to COVID-19. Nevertheless, Twitter has decided that it could be within the public’s curiosity for the Tweet to stay accessible.”

Although it has not but been disclosed if Trump has examined destructive for the coronavirus after revealing Oct. 1 that he had contracted it, the president has been adamant that he’s now not contagious and is able to return to the marketing campaign path.

On Friday, Twitter set new guidelines to hinder the unfold of false info forward of the presidential election that may go into have an effect on on Oct. 20, together with the labeling of tweets from both Trump or Democratic candidate Joe Biden that declare an early victory.

Twitter will even immediate customers to the “quote tweet” operate earlier than they retweet a submit that has been flagged as doubtlessly deceptive, encouraging them so as to add their very own commentary earlier than amplifying dangerous info. Political figures will probably be particularly monitored throughout this time, as properly as accounts with greater than 100,000 followers. Matters that these guidelines pertain to incorporate the election, COVID-19 and civic integrity.