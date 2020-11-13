Twitter tells Leh part of this state instead of Ladakh, Government of India issued notice

new Delhi: The government has issued a Twitter notice to show Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Union Territory of Ladakh. This information was given by sources in the Ministry of Information Technology. According to sources, the ministry in its notice has instructed Twitter to state within five working days why legal action should not be initiated against the micro-blogging platform and its representatives for disrespecting India’s territorial integrity by showing the wrong map. Sources said that the notice to Twitter was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on November 9. Also Read – #YouTubeDOWN Mems: YouTube turned down trend on Twitter, I will not be able to stop watching me

In a notice sent to the global vice president of Twitter, the ministry said that showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir was a deliberate attempt by the micro-blogging platform to curtail the will of India's sovereign parliament, which made Ladakh in Leh Has declared a union territory with its headquarters.

Reacting to the issue, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We have duly responded to the letter and as part of our correspondence we have shared a comprehensive update with the latest developments regarding the Geo-tag issue."

The spokesman said that Twitter is committed to partnering with the government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for public dialogue. Twitter had earlier shown Leh as part of China, after which the IT secretary wrote a strict letter to the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey.

After this, Twitter had replaced China with Jammu and Kashmir. However, Twitter has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of Union Territory of Ladakh. He is still showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is against the official position of the Indian government.

Last month, Twitter was severely criticized and faced the ire of social media users after its live telecast in the Geotagging facility from the Hall of Fame, a memorial of soldiers martyred in Ladakh to Leh. Kashmir was displayed as part of the People’s Republic of China. Net users had expressed displeasure over this and demanded that strict action be taken against the micro-blogging platform.

Meanwhile, an industry watchdog said that if Twitter does not improve even after the latest notice, possible options include initiating action under Section 69A of the IT Act to ban access to Twitter in India. It is possible.

He also said that under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, the government can file an FIR, which provides for imprisonment up to six months.