Twitter tests the edit tweets function, this is what it would look like

Twitter. (photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Since Twitter years ago became one of the social networks most important in Latin America and the rest of the world, users have been asking for all kinds of improvements to make it a better platform.

But the most requested star novelty has always been the Tweet editing function. Y Twitter is finally testing it.

As Twitter itself announced in a post from today, the social network will start testing the edit tweet button internally and by its team.

Edit tweets. (photo: Twitter)

“If you see an edited Tweet it is because we are testing the edit button. This is happening and you will be fine”, can be read in an official tweet from the social network translated into Spanish.

In the coming weeks they assure that it will be extended to the users of Twitter BlueTwitter’s paid subscription, available in countries like Australia, New Zealand, the United States or Canada.

Also, as part of this internal test, Twitter will test the new feature with a smaller group of people to, according to the platform, “identify, learn and improve functionality before sharing it with the public”

More importantly, it has been Twitter’s most requested feature for many years now, a way to easily correct errors and typos which are so common in tweets.

Editing tweets, getting closer

This test will allow tweets to be edit multiple times within 30 minutes after publication. An icon will be enabled on these tweets along with a timestamp and label to indicate that these tweets have been edited.

By touching this card, the user can access the tweet edit historyincluding previous versions of it.

This label will appear next to the time, date, and platform the tweet was written on. It will even detail the time the tweet was edited, which is of the utmost importance for the context in which the edit occurred.

Edit tweets. (photo: Twitter)

The idea is simple; that the final tweet with the edition does not replace the original, opening the door to possible misinformation and other harmful practices. What Twitter seeks with this is to protect the “conversation integrity”, when creating a “public record of what was said.”

In fact, they say they will be closely monitoring how users may abuse the feature. The test is a “very important part of the process” and they say they are “as careful as possible” with it.

The extension will reach Twitter Blue users at the end of this month since a paid subscription opens the door for them to get features up front.

Initially if will implement in a single country to expand as people learn more about user behavior with this long-awaited new feature.

What is Twitter Safe Mode

To understand what it is, nothing better than go to Twitter website. It will not be set by default. And is already available, users they will be able to enable it from their account settings, but it will also be available “from the proactive notification that Twitter sends when we detect several Tweets that you have received that seem to generate attention or adverse interactions.”

02-09-2021 Twitter safe mode. SOCIETY RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICIAL TWITTER



The social network “looks for behaviors potentially abusive or spammy, such as harmful language, negative and repetitive responses, and unsolicited mentions. Twitter flags such accounts and automatically blocks them from responding to your Tweets.”

The accounts that users follow or interact frequently will not be blocked, but the rest can fall into this process. In addition, any user has a dispute or behavior that the algorithm considers inappropriate. This implies that Twitter will analyze all users for this purpose.

KEEP READING

Twitter reportedly hired Indian government agents, allowing access to sensitive data

Twitter and the plans that would have failed to offer adult content like OnlyFans

The Twitter Circle is now available to everyone: what it is and how to use it