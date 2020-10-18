Twitter told Jammu and Kashmir part of China, raging people demanded action from Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Twitter India described Jammu and Kashmir as part of the People’s Republic of China, causing a huge controversy. This case was raised by Kanchan Gupta, a Fellow of the Observer Research Foundation. He found that in tweets, Jammu and Kashmir is being described as part of China. Also Read – Ladakh deadlock: China gave this instruction to its army, Amit Shah said – India is always ready for war

Tagging the Telecom and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Gupta wrote, "So Twitter has decided to change the geography of Jammu and Kashmir and to show Jammu and Kashmir as part of the People's Republic of China. Is this not a violation of the law of India? In India, people are persecuted for trivial matters. Is America's Big Tech Company Above the Law?"

Many netizens asked Prasad and the government to take action against Twitter India. One netizen said, "Twitter India .. So according to you, Leh is part of the People's Republic of China." At the same time, while urging Prasad to take action in the case, he said, "Please look into this matter and take appropriate action." It is high time that this big social media platform is taught a lesson for its stupidity."

(Input IANS)