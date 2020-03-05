Twitter tries out ‘fleets’, tweets that vanish after a day

Fleets trialled in Brazil to remove one of many anxieties that ‘cling people once more from talking’, company says

Twitter is checking out tweets in Brazil that disappear after 24 hours, similar to the tales attribute by Fb’s photo-sharing app Instagram.

Known as “fleets”, the vanishing messages are thought of by tapping on a client’s profile picture, and people can react to them handiest with direct messages, Kayvon Beykpour, the company’s product lead said on Twitter.

Proceed finding out…

