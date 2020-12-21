Twitter Turns a Dionne Warwick Tweet Into NYC Billboard

Dionne Warwick has turn out to be the viral Twitter phenom no one knew they wanted to shut out 2020.

The enduring 80-year-old hitmaker joined Twitter in 2012, however solely not too long ago has turn out to be a bona fide Twitter star. From asking Likelihood the Rapper why he put “rapper” in his stage title and calling out The Weeknd to sending good needs to Taylor Swift, her offbeat and hilarious tweets have been the premise for a “Saturday Evening Reside” skit two weeks in the past.

Now one in all Warwick’s tweets has gotten its personal billboard in New York Metropolis’s Bryant Park: “Please don’t convey that foolishness into 2021,” the Dec. 11 tweet reads.

Warwick has even been dubbed the, properly, honorary CEO of Twitter by precise chief exec Jack Dorsey. In response to a fan asking Warwick if she was the CEO of Twitter, the singer on Friday requested, “Am I, @jack?” To which Dorsey replied, inside minutes, “Sure, you’re.”

The billboard with Warwick’s tweet is one in all a number of humorous and uplifting tweets from actual folks in Twitter’s end-of-year out-of-home marketing campaign. Along with New York, the social community has purchased billboards and murals in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and San Francisco/Oakland — all to pitch the concept that Twitter was the place to maintain it actual. In keeping with Twitter, customers have posted greater than 6 million tweets about 2020 so far.

Twitter’s most important account tweeted the photograph of the Warwick billboard on Monday, together with pics of the others within the marketing campaign: