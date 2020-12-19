Twitter Updates Label on President Trump’s Tweets on Election Results

Twitter has added a brand new label on President Donald Trump’s tweets containing inaccurate data on the presidential election outcomes.

Trump’s tweets disputing Joe Biden’s election victory now embrace a label clarifying that “election officers have licensed Joe Biden as winner of the U.S. Presidential election.” The daring textual content is linked to Twitter’s official election web page, that includes information protection from numerous shops.

….discussing the chance that it could be China (it could!). There might even have been successful on our ridiculous voting machines in the course of the election, which is now apparent that I gained massive, making it an much more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

“Following certification of the outcomes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, we’ve up to date our label to replicate the newest data,” a Twitter spokesperson tells Selection.

On Dec. 12, Twitter briefly prevented customers from liking and replying to a sequence of tweets posted by Trump concerning election outcomes. These earlier tweets had been in response to the Supreme Court docket’s rejection of Texas’ bid to overturn the election outcomes on Dec. 11. He commented that the choice is “an ideal and disgraceful miscarriage of justice,” claiming that “the individuals of the USA had been cheated, and our Nation disgraced.”

“Justices Alito and Thomas say they’d have allowed Texas to proceed with its election lawsuit.” @seanhannity This can be a nice and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The individuals of the USA had been cheated, and our Nation disgraced. By no means even given our day in Court docket! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

This was simply one in all Trump’s tweets that was not solely flagged by Twitter as a disputed declare, however was restricted to person engagement. Nonetheless, Twitter quickly restored interplay to Trump’s tweets.

“We inadvertently took motion to restrict engagements on the labeled Tweet,” a Twitter spokesperson instructed Selection on the time. “This motion has been reversed, and now you can have interaction with the Tweet, however consistent with our Civic Integrity Coverage it would proceed to be labeled in an effort to give extra context for anybody who would possibly see the Tweet.”

Following Twitter’s transient disruption of Trump’s engagement, he continued to tweet concerning the election, writing “we’ve got simply begun to combat!!!” and accused the Supreme Court docket for having “zero curiosity within the deserves of the best voter fraud ever perpetrated on the USA of America.”

WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The Supreme Court docket had ZERO curiosity within the deserves of the best voter fraud ever perpetrated on the USA of America. All they had been keen on is “standing”, which makes it very tough for the President to current a case on the deserves. 75,000,000 votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

After the dismissal of Trump’s fits regarding voter fraud in a number of states, he had been counting on the Supreme Court docket — which incorporates a number of of his personal appointees, together with Amy Coney Barrett — to aide in his efforts to overturn the outcomes of the Nov. 3 election.