Twitter Users Celebrate Obama on Trump’s Birthday – Variety

Reasonably than have fun President Trump’s birthday on Sunday, many Twitter customers used the day to honor President Obama with the hashtag “All Birthdays Matter.”

A number of phrases started trending on Twitter early on Sunday, together with “Obama Day June 14th,” “Obama Appreciation Day,” “Obama Day USA” and “Completely satisfied Birthday Obama,” along with “All Birthdays Matter.”

Some celebrities and politicians joined the development, together with George Takei, Ken Jeong, Billy Baldwin and others.

“I’d say glad birthday to Donald on his big day, however in spite of everything, #AllBirthdaysMatter,” Takei wrote. Later, he added “Oh, how you’re missed, Mr. President. What do you miss most about Barack Obama, pals? #ObamaDayJune14,” together with a video of the previous president.

The “All Birthdays Matter” hashtag is a reference to the broadly criticized phrase “All Lives Matter,” which was created in response to the Black Lives Matter motion. “All Lives Matter” has usually been used to dismiss the assist for Black rights and has been denounced by many individuals.

Some folks additionally used the hashtag to honor the lives of Black individuals who have died after incidents with the police, corresponding to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and plenty of extra.

