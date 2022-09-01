Twitter wanted to compete with OnlyFans, but it couldn’t: it doesn’t even control child pornography on its network even though it knows it exists

Internal documents and tips from Twitter employees compiled by The Verge have revealed how the platform is in dire need of removing illegal and pornographic content from the platform (which requires a good investment) but executives have not listened or acted on it. And this has brought him, as a consequence, losing an important market opportunity.

It has just been known that in the spring of this year 2022, Twitter considered making a change in its business and enter to compete in the market dominated by OnlyFans.

Keep in mind that there is permissiveness on Twitter with adult content. There are many profiles created with people showing themselves nude or scantily clad. and the company thought he could monetize this, giving creators of content the possibility to start selling paid subscriptions in the style of OnlyFans and the company would keep a part of the income.

But his plan, weeks after Elon Musk announced the purchase of shares in this platform and, subsequently, his intention to take over the entire company (which he no longer wants and with which he is in the middle of a battle in the judged) leaked because Twitter does nothing to prevent images of minors from being shared on its social network or from people who have not given their consent to be there naked.

Project: Monetization of Adult Content

If the project had been approved, Twitter could risk problems with certain more conservative advertisers (as it has already happened on several occasions, in fact) as it happened to OnlyFans, but it could compensate for this loss with the money it planned to receive from content creators, which they would charge as it happens in OnlyFans. Keep in mind that this social network, the most popular of the adult creator sites, projects revenue of $2.5 billion this year, about half of Twitter’s revenue in 2021.

Some executives thought that Twitter could start to capture some of that money and raised a new project called ACM: Adult Content Monetization (although the acronym in English). Before approving this plan, Twitter brought together more than 80 employees to discuss the situation, according to documents obtained by The Verge, which has also interviewed current and former Twitter employees.

This team found that Twitter cannot safely allow adult content creators to carry out their work according to legal guidelines, because the company does not effectively police harmful sexual content on the platform, even though it has known that it exists for years. In other words, child pornography, nude photographs of minors and images taken without the consent of the person are also shared on Twitter.

One of the conclusions of this team in April of this year was literally that “Twitter cannot accurately detect child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.” Additionally, the company lacked tools to verify that creators and consumers of adult content were of legal age. As a result, in May the company delayed the project indefinitely.

The team further claimed that launching this monetization would make the problem worse. If right now child pornography and images of women are being shared without their consent and without the person doing it having legal consequences for this, the problem would increase if whoever does it can also receive money in exchange.

And, with all this, the worrying thing is that Twitter continues doing nothing to curb illegal content. Twitter continues to have a problem with content that sexually exploits minors or people who have not given their consent to appear nude on the platform. Executives are well informed about the problem, but they don’t want to do anything about it.

What Twitter says about this

However, Katie Rosborough, a spokeswoman for Twitter, has said that this is not the case, as the social network fights “aggressively against child sexual abuse online and we have invested significantly in technology and tools to enforce our policy. Our dedicated teams work to stay ahead of bad faith actors and help ensure we are protecting children from harm, both on and off the network.”

Genbeta has spoken with Twitter Spain. They tell us that for years the company has been working around the world with organizations and industry players in this area, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or NCMEC, (although in the United States, it does not mention anything about Spain), “to ensure that we are using the best resources and technology available.

About recent reports, these “show an outdated and momentary look at only one aspect of our work in this space, and is not an accurate reflection of where we are today.” They say from Twitter Spain that since those leaked reports were made, the social network has sharpened its focus and expanded its resources dedicated to child safety. Among other aspects, it is in the process of hiring specialized personnel in this matter.

One of their practices is that when they remove content, submit reports to NCMEC and NCMEC puts the reports available to law enforcement officials in every part of the world to facilitate investigations and prosecutions.