Twitter Warns of Big Financial Hit in Q1 From Coronavirus, Even as Daily Users Surge During Pandemic

Twitter stated it expects to overlook first quarter 2020 monetary expectations as a result of of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the corporate additionally stated the disaster has considerably expanded its common day by day consumer base — with a web acquire of 12 million to date in the present interval.

The social community stated it at the moment expects Q1 income to be “down barely” from the year-earlier interval, for which Twitter reported gross sales of $787 million. Twitter additionally expects to report an working loss for the present quarter. Beforehand, Twitter had supplied Q1 steering of income between $825 million and $885 million, and working revenue of between “$zero million and $30 million” (vs. $93.7 million in the year-ago quarter).

Lowered bills ensuing from the COVID-19 disruption are “unlikely to completely offset the income influence of the pandemic in Q1,” the corporate stated Monday.

On the similar time, the COVID-19 outbreak and ongoing product enhancements have boosted Twitter’s general monetizable day by day energetic customers: In keeping with the corporate, 12 months so far common complete monetizable DAUs are roughly 164 million, up 23% from 134 million in Q1 2019 and a rise of 8% from 152 million in This fall 2019.

Within the present quarter, “We’re seeing a significant enhance in folks utilizing Twitter, and our groups are demonstrating unbelievable resilience adapting to this unprecedented surroundings,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stated in a press release. “We’ll proceed to navigate this surroundings specializing in supporting our staff, prospects, and companions, whereas strengthening our service for everybody world wide and adjusting to a brand new working and financial surroundings.”

Twitter had a powerful begin to the 12 months earlier than the consequences of COVID-19 “started spreading extra broadly,” CFO Ned Segal stated in a press release, citing success from Tremendous Bowl LIV and general energy in the U.S.

The corporate is scheduled to report Q1 2020 earnings on April 30 earlier than the market opens.