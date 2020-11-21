Twitter Will Transfer POTUS Account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

President-elect Joe Biden will safe management of Twitter’s official @POTUS account and others related to the White Home on Jan. 20 — no matter whether or not Donald Trump has, by then, conceded that he misplaced the election.

As well as to @POTUS, the Biden staff on Inauguration Day additionally will take over accounts together with @WhiteHouse, @VP, @FLOTUS and @PressSec. Twitter’s plans have been first reported by Politico.

“Twitter is actively making ready to assist the transition of White Home institutional Twitter accounts on January twentieth, 2021,” a Twitter rep stated Friday. “As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this course of is being completed in shut session with the Nationwide Archives and Information Administration.”

Within the almost two weeks since main information retailers projected Biden had received the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Trump and his cohorts have continued push conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud with none credible supporting proof (together with on Twitter, which has flagged quite a few tweets by Trump as disputed or deceptive).

After Trump leaves workplace, he’ll lose the particular exemption that Twitter extends to political leaders beneath which the social community flags (however doesn’t take away) posts that will be thought-about coverage violations for normal customers, CEO Jack Dorsey stated at a Senate listening to this week. “If an account [holder] abruptly isn’t a world chief anymore, that exact coverage goes away,” Dorsey stated.

At present, @POTUS has 32.8 million followers on Twitter whereas Trump’s private @realDonaldTrump account has 88.9 million.

After Barack Obama left workplace in 2017, tweets from his administration on the @POTUS account have been archived on a brand new account, @POTUS44, and Vice President Biden’s tweets from @VP have been moved to @VP44, each of that are maintained by the Nationwide Archives and Information Administration (NARA).

A @POTUS45 account on Twitter, which presumably will home Trump’s official tweets throughout his time within the Oval Workplace, is presently arrange as a placeholder account.