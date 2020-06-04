Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Donates $3M to Colin Kaepernick Rights Org – Variety

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Sq., donated $three million to Know Your Rights Camp, a company established by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick devoted to empowering folks of shade.

Dorsey stated he gave “$3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities by way of training, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the following era of change leaders.”

The tech billionaire’s donation comes because the U.S. is in its second week of mass protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died whereas in Minneapolis police custody.

Dorsey’s donation comes by way of his Small Grants fund, below which he has pledged to give away practically one-third of his wealth — by way of inventory holdings in Sq. which are presently price $1.7 billion — to COVID-19 aid and different causes.

Kaepernick, the previous quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, drew widespread consideration for kneeling in protest of racial injustice throughout the nationwide anthem in 2016. (Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Kaepernick and different NFL gamers who joined the silent protests, calling them “sons of bitches” and urging groups to hearth them.) After the 49ers informed Kaepernick in early 2017 they deliberate to launch him, he opted to develop into a free agent. Kaepernick later alleged the NFL and crew house owners colluded to blacklist him for his pregame protests; final 12 months he reached a settlement with the league whose phrases weren’t disclosed.

Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp says it has engaged with greater than 1,400 folks at occasions in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Miami, New Orleans, New York Metropolis, Oakland, Calif., and Amsterdam. The group final week launched a fund to present authorized illustration and assets for folks arrested at protests.

Associated Tales

Dorsey additionally introduced a number of different donations, together with $5 million to World Central Kitchen to assist the Eating places for the Folks Program in Oakland, Calif.; $1 million to DigDeep, devoted to offering cold and warm operating water to members of the Navajo Nation; and $500,000 to SisterHearts, a thrift retailer in Louisiana that offers ex-offenders “a secure setting to obtain their targets with dignity.”

So far, Dorsey’s Begin Small has distributed $88.5 million in donations. These have included a number of contributions in partnership with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Basis and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Fund, in addition to $10 million CORE, the coronavirus-testing group co-founded by Sean Penn.

Dorsey beforehand stated Begin Small would concentrate on coronavirus-related causes, after which it will shift towards two different causes: ladies well being and training and common primary revenue (UBI).

Individually, Twitter has been in Donald Trump’s crosshairs after the social community utilized fact-check labels to his inaccurate tweets about mail-in voting (after which hid one other Trump tweet suggesting Minneapolis protesters can be shot). Trump, upset over Twitter’s fact-checking motion, issued an govt order aiming to take away Twitter’s authorized protections for speech on its platform; that prompted a lawsuit saying Trump’s order violates the First Modification. To date, Dorsey and Twitter haven’t acted on requires the social community to ban Trump altogether.