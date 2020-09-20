Two agricultural bills were passed by voice vote from the Rajya Sabha after the Lok Sabha amidst huge uproar by the opposition

Farmers Bills Passed In Parliament: After the Lok Sabha amidst heavy opposition and opposition, two bills related to farmers (Rajya Sabha) were passed by voice after the Lok Sabha. Earlier, there was a strong uproar in the opposition between the statement of the Agriculture Minister and during this time the Opposition MPs also broke the Deputy Chairman’s mike. During the Agriculture Minister’s statement, TMC and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs reached the bell and created a ruckus and shouted slogans against the bill. TMC MP Derek O’Brien tore the rule book. Also Read – During the discussion on the Agriculture Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition’s loud ruckus, the Deputy Speaker’s Mike broke by the MPs

Rajya Sabha passes the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by Opposition MPs

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the bill in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the bill in Rajya Sabha. While presenting the Rajya Sabha bill, the Agriculture Minister said that the two bills are historic and will bring changes in the lives of farmers. He said that after this bill, farmers will be able to trade their produce freely anywhere in the country. The Agriculture Minister said that I want to assure the farmers that these bills are not related to the minimum support price.

He said that it was felt that farmers should have options to sell their crops, because there was no transparency in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). Tomar said that the provisions of both the bills will increase competition in the market and farmers will get better prices. He said that some assumptions are being made about the Bill which is not correct and it is not related to MSP. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that the MSP is intact and it will continue. Tomar said that during the previous UPA government, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also talked about such agricultural reforms. He said that the reforms being done will bring unprecedented change in the lives of farmers.

PM said that Opposition is misleading the farmers. You (center) said double farmer income by 2022. But, at current rates, the farmer income will not be doubled before 2028. Your credibility is low to make promises: TMC MP Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha, on agriculture bills

At the same time, TMC MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said that the Prime Minister had said that the opposition is confusing the farmers. What is your basis for this? You had asked to double the income of the farmers, but what happened to it so far?

In the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa of the Congress alleged that both the bills are an injury to the soul of the farmers, it has been prepared wrongly and introduced at the wrong time. He said that thousands of corona virus cases are coming up every day and there is tension with China on the border. Bajwa alleged that the government’s intention is to abolish the MSP and promote the corporate world. He questioned whether the government had talked to the farmers’ organizations before taking new steps.

He alleged that both the bills also play with the federal structure of the country. He said that those whom you want to benefit, they are not ready to accept it. In such a situation what is the need of new laws? He said that the farmers of the country are no longer illiterate and they understand the steps of the government. Bajwa questioned that if the government’s steps are in favor of the farmers, then why is the Akali Dal, the BJP’s oldest ally, opposing it?

It appears that there is a compulsion that the ruling party doesn't want a debate or discussion on these Bills. They are only rushing through these Bills. You have not even consulted any farmer associations: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav in Rajya Sabha

At the same time, during the discussion on the bill, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav said that, ‘It seems that the ruling party does not want to debate or discuss important Bills. They only want to pass these bills. You have not consulted any farmers associations.