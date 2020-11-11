Two and a half thousand morshals will be appointed to stop pollution in Delhi, Delhi government said- Opposition should not provoke people to burn crackers

new Delhi: The Delhi government has appealed to all the people of Delhi that on Diwali, everyone should light a lamp and do not burn fireworks. People of the opposition should not encourage the youth to burn firecrackers. In view of the pollution situation in Delhi, the second phase of the red light on, train off campaign will start from November 16. This campaign will run till 30 November. To prevent pollution like the first phase, under this, two and a half thousand morsels will be appointed at 100 different intersections in 11 districts. Also Read – Air purifiers to be installed in 10 most polluted places of Gurugram, Haryana government’s decision

20-20 environmental marshals will be appointed at the main 10 intersections. The system of joint monitoring of SDM, ACP traffic police will continue even within the second phase. The committee constituted will submit its report to know the effect of spraying bio decomposer in 2 thousand acres area of ​​Delhi. In order to reduce pollution of Delhi’s portion, Gopal Rai appealed to the youth of Delhi, RWA, the people of the locality, saying, “If garbage is being burnt somewhere, then extinguish it immediately. On Diwali, everyone should light a lamp and do not burn firecrackers. People of the opposition should not encourage the youth to burn firecrackers. ” Also Read – Delhi NCR Pollution: Toxic before Delhi Diwali, problem increased due to stubble burning, AQI crosses 388

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started a ‘war, against pollution’ campaign from October 5 to control pollution inside Delhi. Campaigns are being carried out to stop the sources of different pollution inside Delhi. To reduce vehicle pollution, the ‘Red Light On, Cart Off’ campaign is going on from 21 October to 15 November. Also Read – Air pollution issue: Air pollution can cause damage to your lungs, take care of your diet like this

As part of the campaign, the people of Delhi are contributing to reduce vehicle pollution by closing the car at red light. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “I would like to congratulate all those people, including Delhi’s cars, bikes, taxi drivers, who have taken their responsibility to reduce their vehicular pollution from inside Delhi. Has given positive support. “

Along with this, a campaign is also being conducted on anti-dust pollution inside Delhi. In some places, there are complaints on the Green Delhi app that carelessness is being used during construction and demolition. Action is being taken on this through different departments including PWD, DDA, MCD.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “I want to appeal to the people of Delhi, the government cannot win this fight against pollution only by fighting on its own.” For this, we all have to contribute a small part of our share. I want to request the two people of Delhi that you should be vigilant to control the dust pollution on your part in Delhi and cooperate in preventing dust pollution. ”