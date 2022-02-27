Two Argentine soccer players managed to cross the Ukrainian border and another player showed his odyssey to go to Poland

The Argentine soccer player showed on his social networks his attempt to escape from the country attacked by Russia

The odyssey that the population of Ukraine in the face of the warlike conflict that it maintains with Russia forced its population to seek refuge in one of the neighboring countries. Within all the people who want to escape from said territory, there are three Argentine soccer players who with their tools also tried to cross the border to have the peace of mind of being in a safe area. After another long night of travel, the players updated their progress on social networks and in the various media.

The first to post a new story on his Instagram was Fabrizio Alvarenga. The attacker emerged from Vélez had already shared a series of videos on their social networks to show the chaotic traffic jam that the bus that transferred him had to face. On Saturday morning he had to continue his journey on foot through the endless queue of vehicles that blocked the exit from the Ukrainian land.

“16 hours for 80km”wrote in one of the images where it was shown at that distance from Lviv, city near the border. Time later, the same player confirmed that he reached the limit with Poland where a crowd of people awaited their turn with the dream of being able to leave Ukraine. “Hours and hours and we can’t get through”Fabricio lamented in the last of his updates.

Francisco Di Franco updated his status on social networks

On the other hand, those who also advanced in their journey were Claudio Spinelli and Francisco Di Franco. Both were evacuated in the last few hours through diplomatic efforts and are already outside the territory that is being invaded by Russia. The departures from the war zone were confirmed by the director of Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry and coordinator of the assistance of Argentines in Ukraine, Laura Cachaçain talk with radio Network.

By Franco “He entered Romania, along with 13 soccer players of other nationalities” after several hours stranded since they would not let him pass at the border. “Finally, after much anguish and uncertainty with my colleagues, we managed to return to our families,” the Argentine wrote in a post on his Instagram profile. Already safe and sound, he closed his exit with a heartfelt message: “I feel profound sadness for everything that happened in Ukraine.”

The third in question, Claudio Spinellia confirmed that ”he entered Poland this morning with a car managed by our embassy and is now on his way to Krakow”, in the words of the Foreign Ministry official. The Bird is the third soccer player who was able to escape from the Russian invasion and slowly the population is evacuating the conflict zone in search of tranquility.

With Shakhtar’s Marlon Santos as the main face, they sent a new message to Bolsonaro

Meanwhile the Brazilian soccer players of the Shakhtar Donetsk and of Dynamo Kievwho together with their families decided to meet at a hotel in the capital, reiterated a desperate request through a video published by the protagonists themselves on their social networks after a first statement had not been answered.

