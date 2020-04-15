Two arrested for illegally selling Covid-19 home testing kits

NCA officers make two separate arrests amid issues coronavirus pandemic is ‘getting used as a hook to dedicate fraud’

﻿A pharmacist and a surveyor had been arrested on suspicion of illegally selling coronavirus making an attempt out kits in two separate investigations by way of the Nationwide Crime Firm (NCA).

NCA officers arrested a 46-year-old pharmacist from Croydon on Saturday beneath the Fraud Act 2006 after he allegedly made false and misleading claims about assessments’ capability. Two homes and a automotive related to the suspect have been searched. He was as soon as launched on conditional bail.

