Two beloved characters join Mario Strikers: Battle League Football in its new update

Pauline and Diddy Kong join the roster along with a new stadium and customization set.

Despite the fact that it has been on the market for more than three months, Nintendo continues to add more extras to Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, one of the main Switch exclusives of this year 2022. After the first update in July, which added Daisy and Shy Guy, the new update is now availablewhose content you can see in the trailer you have on these same lines.

The highlight of this second flurry of news is that Pauline and Diddy Kong join the roster like new characters. You will remember the first one because of her presence in the Mario universe, while with Diddy Kong we talk about one of the most beloved characters in the Donkey Kong saga.

Pauline and Diddy Kong are now availableAlong with the addition of the players, the 1.2.0 patch for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football also incorporates as additional content the planetoid stadium, as well as the Barrel Helmet accessory as part of a new equipment set. Likewise, features such as the classification of the forwards in the main menu or the possibility of customizing the fans of the stadium are added.

Despite not having made as much noise as other Switch exclusives, the title of Next Level Games can boast of good sales in the months that it has been available on the market. If you want to know how our initial experience with him was, we recommend you take a look at the Mario Strikers: Battle League Football review to find out Jesús Bella’s opinion.

More about: Mario Strikers Battle League Football, Update, Diddy Kong, Pauline and Nintendo Switch.