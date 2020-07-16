Two buildings collapsed in Mumbai amid heavy rain, four killed, several others injured

Heavy Rain in Mumbai: Four people were killed and several others were injured in the building collapse at two different places amid heavy rains in Mumbai. In the Malwani suburb of Mumbai, two people died in the event of falling some part of a trick. On the other hand, two other people died in the incident when a part of a six-story old building collapsed in the Fort area of ​​South Mumbai. Also Read – Mumbai Weather Alert: Warning of Meteorological Department, Heavy rain may occur for next few days

Officials said that the Bhanushali Building on Mint Road in the fort was already declared dangerous. The fire department official said that some part of the three-storeyed chawl building fell at around 2.30 pm this afternoon.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that four fire engines, a relief vehicle and an ambulance have been sent to the spot and 15 people have been removed from the debris. A Beamac official said that two people died and 13 others were injured in the accident. He said that the injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Malad East.

Officials said that around five o’clock this evening, some part of a six-storey building collapsed in the Fort area of ​​South Mumbai, leaving two others dead in the incident. He said that eight fire engines, two relief vehicles and an ambulance have been sent to the incident site. Relief and rescue work is in progress.

Sources in BMC said that the Maharashtra Housing and Regional Development Authority (MHADA) had partially evacuated the building for repair. Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told reporters that four people were rescued from the debris on Thursday evening while two bodies were also removed. He said that 12 people trapped in the remaining part of the building have been rescued through a crane. Cracks have emerged in this part. The injured have been taken to the Government JJ ​​Hospital.

The commissioner said that another person is feared trapped in the debris and efforts are being made to save him. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the spot in the evening. Before him, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pedenkar and local MP Arvind Sawant also reached the spot.