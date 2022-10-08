Two cards in ten seconds: the unusual expulsion of Sergio Ramos at PSG

Sergio Ramos, expelled in PSG

The Paris Saint Germain traveled to Reims with the sensitive loss of Lionel Messi due to injury and suffered another in the middle of the match: Sergio Ramos was sent off at minute 40 after an angry protest against the match referee. In the stadium Auguste-Delaune IIthe Spanish defender lost his head due to a free kick that he considered had not existed and went to the showers early.

It all started when the Senegalese Dion Lopy took the ball in the middle of the field and began to dribble rivals until he was surrounded and forced by several PSG rivals, including Ramos. Marco Verratti, who followed him from behind, seemed to cleanly take the ball from him, but the judge Pierre Gailloust he called a foul when Lopy lost his balance and fell to the grass.

There the visiting soccer players surrounded the referee, who faced an enraged Sergio Ramos. It was not known what number 4 said to him, although theoretically the man in black, who first warned him with a yellow card and then showed him a direct red card, kicked him out because of his attitude.

The thing did not stop there, because the claims increased when the players saw the decision of the referee on duty. Verrattiout of his mind, he also earned a yellow card for protesting and had to be calmed down by his coach Christophe Galtier, who made him see reason so that he would not leave his team with 9 men.

On the way to the locker room at halftime, Marquinhos referred to the situation in Canal+: “Is incredible! It’s starting to get too much. I don’t know if there is something personal against us. We don’t want to not talk about refereeing all the time, we know your job is very difficult. But still, he has to be in control of the match. Every time we get close to him, he puts up a card, we can’t talk. I don’t know what he heard but it makes him red. Sergio approached, he did not like the gesture and showed him the card”.

