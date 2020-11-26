Entertainment

Two CMs clash with farmers: Amarinder Singh said – Stop the farmers unconstitutional, Manohar Khattar said – … then I will leave politics

November 26, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Farmers are demonstrating about new agricultural laws. The farmers are marching from Punjab to Delhi. The farmers have come out with a month’s ration and living arrangements. Farmers were stopped on the border of Haryana. Water was showered on the farmers. Also Read – Farmers of many states ready to travel to Delhi, said – If they do not cross Haryana, they will block the highway

Regarding this, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that it is wrong to stop farmers in this way. The Haryana government is preventing farmers in an arbitrary manner. Why is Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar government stopping farmers. In this way, stopping the farmers using the police is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Also Read – Opposition to Agricultural Laws: Police warns of legal action for farmers coming to Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also responded to this tweet by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. CM Khattar wrote that ‘Captain Amarinder Singh, I am saying again that if the farmers have difficulty in the minimum support price (MSP), then I will leave politics. Please stop misleading the farmers. I have been trying to talk to you for the last three days, but unfortunately I am unable to talk to you. ‘

