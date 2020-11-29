Two CMs confronted on the issue of farmers, Amarinder Singh said – Manohar Lal Khattar could call me on my mobile

Farmers Protest in Delhi Updates: Describing the call records issued by his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar as completely fake, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that displaying a page of the office register has exposed Khattar’s lies Can not be hidden He said that if he really wanted to get in touch, he could easily use the official channel or make a call on a mobile phone. Also Read – BJP called the farmer movement politically motivated, Amit Shah said – I never said

Describing Khattar's attempts to substantiate the claim as a pathetic attempt, Singh said that releasing the copy of the call record and trying to prove that he was in contact with her would actually expose his intentions and outspokenness. is.

The Punjab Chief Minister asked in question, "If someone from his office really called me at my residence, then why was an attendant called?" Why no official channel was used to contact me. "

The Chief Minister said, “The top officials of the two governments were in touch with each other for the last few days on the issue of farmers, from the Chief Secretary to the DGP level, yet none of the officials spoke about Khattar’s willingness to talk to me. I did not tell. “

The Chief Minister also targeted Khattar for his statement on the corona, in which he said that Amarinder would be responsible if the corona expands due to the performance of the farmer.

To this, Amarinder said, “If he was so worried about the farmers spreading corona in Haryana, then tell him whose track record was very bad during the epidemic. They should not stop the farmers in the state, but they should allow the farmers to go to Delhi immediately. ”

(Input IANS)