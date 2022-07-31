Two contingents of the Mexican Women’s American Football Team are already traveling to the World Cup in Finland

A second group of players from the Mexican American soccer team pose before boarding their plane to Finland (Photo: Instagram/fmfamericanoficial)

After it was revealed that the Mexican American football team he was going to lose at least his first game of the World Cup in Finland 2022 because they lost flight reservations for non-paymentthis Saturday a light of hope emerged so that they can compete for a medal.

At 07:43 in the morning, the Mexican Federation of American Football (FMFA) reported through their social networks that six players and three staff members have already left for Helsinkihoping that in the next few hours the rest of the team can arrive, or at least another 16 more selected, and thus be able to face their other duels.

“The women’s national team has already started its way to Finland, the first 9 passengers are already on the plane, we wait at noon to confirm the rest of the routes and passengers”

At 4:44 p.m., the federation published that a second larger contingent He has already started the road via the United States to the Finnish capital, where he shared several photographs of those selected checking in at Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

In the last hours, players and relatives have looked for a way to get flights to the World Cup (Photo: Twitter/FMFAOFICIALMX)

The players had to get your flights and put pressure on the president of the FMFA, Cesar Barreraafter he gave them pause and refused to undertake the procedures, since they suspect that there is mismanagement of resources; however, the manager blamed the strike that exists in the Lufthansa airline that has affected mobility within Europe.

Before leaving on the first flight, the coach Yovanni Carrilloexpressed his frustration at knowing that in the absence of the first match (which was to be played this Saturday against Great Britain), possibly there is no longer a chance to fight for the gold medal, but in the face of all the adversities of the last few hours, the objective is to play and see the national colors on the grid. This was stated by him in an interview for Record:

“The truth is that there is sadness and long faces, with a feeling of not knowing what is going to happen, but we are here and we are going to win those two games. The players are well concentrated and motivated, they already saw that there is a light, that there are some flights. They are with that hope that they are going to be there and they are going to compete”, he pointed out.

Mexico should have debuted this Saturday against Great Britain (Photo: Instagram/fmfamericanoficial)

Given the mismanagement of the FMFA and lack of support from the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (conade), by Ana Gabriela Guevara, who argued that has no responsibility in breaches of transfer of athletes in international competitions, except Central American Games, Pan American Games and Olympic Games, the players requested support on social networks.

Through videos, they asked the president of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that will facilitate the controversial presidential plane to move them, as well as the film director William of the Bullto the boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego resources to attend, since they calculated that each one needed about 90 thousand pesos for the round trip and maintenance.

But they only got the indirect answer from the owner of TV Azteca y Azteca Bankwho said on his Twitter account that their job is not to carry out government functions.

“It is that this is becoming a support, because the #Gobiernicolas are not doing their job. Support with cancer treatments, support sports, support students, support the unemployed… and I support everyone, but if we don’t demand nothing changes “

If it works for you I’ll give you my salary for two months 🙏🙏 – Sandra Cuevas (@SandraCuevas_) July 30, 2022

The one who did offer her help was the mayor of Cuauhtemocin Mexico City, Sandra Cuevas, who responded to the video addressed to Salinas Pliego who can donate two months’ worth of land. “If it works for you, I’ll donate my salary for two months.”wrote.

It is worth mentioning that the president for the “Va por México” coalition (PRI, PAN, PRD) receives a net monthly salary of little more than 75 thousand 800 pesos.

The above was celebrated by several netizens, who recognized their interest in supporting Mexican athletes; although there were others who criticized the intention as “populist”.

In recent days, the players of the Mexican women’s team affirmed that they can surpass what was done in the 2019 World Cup in Canada, where they took the bronze medalWell, Cinthia Olivares assured that it is the best team that has been formed in history and they can compete with the United States.

