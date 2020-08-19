Two crore jobs lost in four months, now the truth of the economy cannot be hidden: Rahul Gandhi

Citing a news on Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that nearly two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months and now the truth of the ‘apocalypse’ cannot be hidden from the country. Also Read – Shashi Tharoor charges against BJP MP by giving notice of breach of privilege, know the whole matter

He tweeted, "Over two crore people have lost jobs in the last four months. The future of two crore families is in darkness. By spreading false news and hate on Facebook, the truth of unemployment and the destruction of the economy cannot be hidden from the country."

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed the same subject, "Now the truth is evident. Only in April-July 2020, 1.90 crore jobless people lost their jobs. In the month of July alone, 50 lakh jobs were lost. In the field of farming and construction, 41 lakh people lost their jobs. BJP put eclipse on the livelihood of the country."

According to the news quoted by Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala, 1.89 crore people have lost their jobs since April amid the Corona virus epidemic. This has been revealed in the data of the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

It has been said that in the last month i.e. July, about 50 lakh people have lost their jobs.