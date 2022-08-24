Two dead after an attack on a car with a burst of shots when it was traveling through Valparaíso

PDI personnel are investigating the crimes that occurred in the Valparaíso region. Photo: reference.

Two adults deceased and two minors injured was the balance of a brutal attack recorded in Chile. The shots were fired by an unknown person whom authorities are still searching for.

The bloody event occurred in the city of Valparaíso, located 120 kilometers from Santiago de Chile. In the Playa Ancha sector, specifically on Alfredo Vargas Stoller street, two adults were traveling on board a vehicle with two minors.

At that time, and without warning, an unknown person started a series of shots against the group, causing the driver to lose control and collide with another frontally. “Passbys warn that some shots would be being fired. Two vehicles that would have collided head-on are concurred and verified, where one of them, a Hyundai Tucson, would have four people inside”, said Police Sub-Lieutenant Jorge Cancino.

The victims would be a man and a woman and received the bursts from an Uzi-type weapon. According to ADN Chile, both would have received more than 20 shots. While, the minors were in the back of the vehicle and were also injured. This caused them to be transferred to a care center.

According to preliminary information, The person who shot the couple was traveling on foot and the national prosecutor’s office is already instructing the Homicide Brigade of the Investigative Police. (PDI) to order the sequence of events and find the whereabouts of the person responsible.

Older adult dies for criminals

A few kilometers from Valparaíso, in the town of Villa Alemana, Another homicide was recorded at the hands of criminals. In this case, an adult over 70 years of age died while trying to defend his family from a robbery.

According to the sub-prefect of the PDI, Víctor Salazar, the attack occurred when the victim and his family were approached inside his home. “Preliminary information informs us that today (Monday) in the early hours of the morning, the victim, along with her family, were spending the night at their private home when they were violently approached in his room. , at least three individuals, who, armed with firearms, began a struggle with the owner of the house, one of them proceeding to shoot him at least twice, causing his death at the scene”, said the policeman.

The authorities arrived at Villa Alemana and investigators to further clarify the facts and find the identity and the whereabouts of the subjects.

