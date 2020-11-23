Two dhaba owners raped Mumbai’s event manager in Delhi, friendship was on Facebook

new Delhi: A major incident has come to light in the capital Delhi. Rape was done with an Event Manager from Delhi, Mumbai. Two dhaba owners raped the event manager in a famous hotel. Both were identified with Facebook from the event manager. Delhi Police has arrested both the accused in this case. Also Read – Entry closed without corona report in Maharashtra, people of these 4 states including Delhi will be difficult

The rape incident has once again come to light in the capital. The 27-year-old event manager from Mumbai alleges that she came to Delhi from Mumbai. On 18 and 19 November, she met Mickey Mehta, 57, and Naveen Dwar, 46, at Connaught Place. His friendship with these two was through Facebook Friend. The event manager had a friendship with Mickey Mehta, while his partner Naveen also accompanied Mickey.

Went to a well known hotel in Aerocity area near Delhi Airport. It is alleged that Navin molested while going to the hotel. On this, Mickey removed Naveen from the car on the way. Mikki then went to leave the hotel, but it was Mickey who carried out the rape incident with her in the hotel and also beat her up.

Police said that both the accused are from Sonepat and run a dhaba here. Both have been arrested from Sonipat. The incident is being investigated.