Two Ecuadorian media outlets received threats from criminal gangs related to the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel

Two subjects fired several times against the television station building and threw a pamphlet with threatening messages

A television medium Ecuador was attacked this Friday. Two armed subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle shot at the gates of the canal RTS in Guayaquil. Although no injuries were reported, a pamphlet was found at the scene that was thrown by the criminals.

The letter contained a threat against Daily Bonus, another means of communication. The pamphlet was signed “The new generation”. The message is clear: if the order not to sell more copies of the newspaper is not followed, the journalists will be killed: “You are being informed that, as of today, Thursday, October 7, the agencies and all the journalists of Esmeraldas, Guayaquil, Machala and Cuenca, that the sale of the newspaper is prohibited The extra. The newspaperman who does not comply with these orders, whoever he is, is discharged or, more clearly, he is going to be killed.due to the corruption and malice that this newspaper from Guayaquil has to misinform the citizens, which is sold to the highest bidder, ”reads the pamphlet.

In addition, there was a threat addressed to the director of the newspaper: “Death or death for the national director of The extrathat where you hide we will find you (sic)”.

The pamphlet is signed by “La Nueva Generación”, a group of Ecuadorian gangs that respond to the Mexican Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

the megaband The Wolveswith 8,000 members, were grouped with The Pipos, The Chone Killers (900 members) and The Tiguerones (1,200 members) under the name of New generation. They dispute with The Choneros the control of the routes through which drug trafficking sends drugs, especially cocaine, to the United States and European countries. In addition, they would respond to Mexican Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

This attack against the media occurs after the two violent days that two prisons in Ecuador have experienced: that of Latacunga101 kilometers from Quito, and the Littoral Penitentiary, in Guayaquil. In the first the capo was assassinated Leandro Norero.

Norero, who was being investigated for crimes related to drug trafficking, would have been betrayed by aliases Ben 10who would have allied himself again with alias Issue and aliases JR, leaders of Los Choneros. The Latacunga prison was led by Los Lobos, but with the death of Norero, Los Choneros would have taken control of all the prisons in the country.

One day after the riot in Latacunga, in the Littoral Penitentiary, the most violent prison in Ecuador, there were clashes between pavilions 2, led by Ben 10 and 3, commanded by alias JR, against pavilion 9, held by Los Lobos. The prison attacks left 66 injured and more than 20 dead.

Daily Bonus issued a statement this Friday afternoon, in which it ratified “its commitment to citizens to continue reporting the facts related to the prison crisis and insecurity that plagues the country.”

The reactions

When the State Attorney General’s Office reported on the attack against RTS and about the pamphlets with threats against the newspaper Extra, the journalists and social organizations of Ecuador spoke out. The government also did so through a statement.

The Communication Secretariat of the Presidency He rejected the attacks and expressed his solidarity with both media. In the communication, the government entity assured that “one of the main flags of this government is and will be to protect the journalistic exercise”, however, it did not detail the specific actions that will be carried out in this case.

Likewise, the Andean Foundation for Media Observation and Study, which watches over freedom of expression and the press in the region, issued an alert and rejected “threats and attacks against the media in Guayaquil and sees with great concern the escalation of violence in the country and against journalists and media”. The organization made an urgent call to the authorities to guarantee journalistic work and the integrity of reporters and press workers: “That their rejection and solidarity do not remain in wordsbut that they translate into concrete actions that allow journalists to continue doing their work”, they pointed out.

Ecuadorian journalists call for concrete actions to protect the work of the press (Photo: EFE/José Jácome)

Other journalists also issued their statements in favor of their intimidated colleagues. the journalist Karol Noroña, which covers the prison crisis, wrote on Twitter that “organized crime networks have historically attacked the press. And in this country—like other nations— journalists work without guarantees of security, of life”.

For her part, the journalist and editor Sarah Spain He pointed out: “Unfortunate that drug trafficking also tries to silence the media, in a national context in which journalists are constantly attacked from political power.”

The Prosecutor’s Office initiated an ex officio investigation to determine who is responsible for the attack on the television channel and for the dissemination of pamphlets against the newspaper.

Between June and September of this year there have been 223 assaults against journalists and the media, according to reports from Fundamedios. In just four months, the figure is close to the total alerts for 2021, which totaled 232 attacks. Since 2008 there have been more than 3,300 attacks against the press in Ecuador.

