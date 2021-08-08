Two Extra Olympic Losses And American Males Nonetheless Taking a look For Boxing First…

TOKYO – With a minimize over his left eye, Richard Torrez Jr. to the silver medal that hung round his neck.

“I’m going to take a look at this with satisfaction,” he mentioned. “I’m a medalist. However each and every time I take a look at it, I additionally really feel sorry.”



No gold for Torrez – and no gold for the USA boxing staff but. The 17-year drought will prolong to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I imagine it’s coming,” Torrez mentioned after dropping Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov by means of a unanimous choice, 5-0, in Sunday’s tremendous heavyweight ultimate. “I in point of fact assume. I’m sorry I couldn’t be the only to do it.”

Andre Ward used to be the final American males’s boxer to win a gold medal within the 2004 Olympics. And there may be explanation why to imagine that the American citizens may as soon as once more go away Paris and not using a gold medal.

Group USA Boxing head trainer Billy Walsh defined the problem.

“I spoke to my just right pals and co-workers from Nice Britain, and so they had an incredible (boxing) match. They gained six medals,” mentioned Walsh, the previous trainer of the Irish boxing program. “They mentioned, ‘Billy, the name of the game is that we had this Olympic staff in combination for 2 Olympics.’ And we’ve at all times mentioned in Eire that we need to grasp two Video games for everybody to get the most efficient out of them.

“In order that used to be the largest problem and that would be the problem for the longer term.”

Vanish is what Walsh mentioned he expects of the lads’s boxers in this yr’s roster.

However there may be explanation why for hope. The boys’s staff gained 3 silver medals, their easiest fulfillment in additional than 20 years.

Pros had been at the roster for the primary time in US Olympic boxing historical past. Two gained silver medals.

One is Keyshawn Davis, who became professional previous this yr and used to be 3-0 prior to becoming a member of the Olympic staff. He took silver after dropping to Cuba’s Andy Cruz by the use of cut up choice, 4-1 in Sunday’s light-weight ultimate.

The opposite is Duke Ragan, who became professional in 2020 and used to be 4-0 prior to becoming a member of the Olympic staff. He took silver after dropping to Albert Batyrgaziev of Russia by means of cut up choice, 3-2, in Thursday’s featherweight ultimate.

All over the lads’s staff display, Walsh mentioned, “I feel you even have to peer the efficiency in context.”

No person confirmed extra braveness than Torrez. After impressively successful his first 3 fights, he confronted Jalolov for the primary time for the reason that 2019 Newbie International Championships. That’s the place the 6-foot-8 Uzbekistan boxer knocked Torrez with a left hand, knocking him subconscious.

The knockout has been about one million perspectives on YouTube.

However on Sunday, Torrez supported Jalolov with a formidable left hand to the face within the first spherical. When Jalolov began to unharness tough punches, Torrez absorbed a number of photographs and stayed on his toes.

It used to be a valiant effort, taking into account Torrez is under par for the tremendous heavyweight department, however now not similar to the dignity days of US Olympic boxing.

On the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, with an expansion that incorporated Sugar Ray Leonard and Leon and Michael Spinks, the American citizens gained 5 golds.

On the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, the American boxing staff, which incorporated Pernell Whitaker and Mark Breland, gained six gold medals.

“They had been an incredible staff,” Walsh mentioned, but in addition identified that the Soviet bloc boycotted the Video games after the USA boycotted the Moscow Video games in 1980.

Since successful 11 gold medals on the ’76 and ’84 Video games, the American males have gained simply 4 gold medals.

“We had been left at the back of,” mentioned Walsh. “We had been nonetheless coaching on concepts that had been 30 and 40 years previous. We hadn’t advanced.”

Walsh used to be employed to take over Group USA Boxing simply 10 months prior to the 2016 Rio Olympics. His credentials: He coached the Irish boxing staff that gained seven medals, together with one gold, on the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

The American citizens had gained no medals on the 2012 London Video games and just a bronze medal on the 2008 Beijing Video games.

With Walsh speeding into provider, the American males gained silver and bronze on the Rio Video games. Then a brand new trainer started revising a program that centered extra on skilled boxing than newbie boxing.

Some steps had been so simple as portray the partitions and hanging up footage of former American Olympians. Every other instance used to be the improvement of an academic program to show coaches tactics. Walsh mentioned boxers will have to excel on the Olympics.

“I’m hopeful that this shall be gone my time,” he mentioned, “will produce Olympic gold medalists for future years.”

The primary gold medal since 2004 can be a get started.

