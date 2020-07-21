Two Former Fox News Employees Sue Network and TV Anchors

One former Fox News staffer and one frequent on-air visitor on the community filed swimsuit in federal court docket Monday, alleging they’d been harassed individually by Ed Henry, the Fox News anchor who was fired by the cable-news outlet earlier this month following a criticism about “willful sexual misconduct within the office,” and their disclosures threaten to revive an period that the Fox Corp.-owned media firm had hoped to place behind it after the ouster of Roger Ailes.

One of many plaintiffs, Jennifer Eckhart, alleged she was assaulted by Henry, whereas the opposite, Cathy Areu, claimed within the submitting that Henry despatched her sexually graphic images and messages. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Courtroom within the Southern District of New York by the Wigdor LLC legislation agency, which has represented a number of Fox News staffers previously in complaints that alleged sexual or racial discrimination on the firm.

The swimsuit additionally alleges harassment by a few of Fox News’ greatest identified anchors, together with Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz, together with a contributor, Gianno Caldwell.

“Based mostly on the findings of a complete impartial investigation carried out by an out of doors legislation agency, together with interviews with quite a few eyewitnesses, we now have decided that every one of Cathy Areu’s claims in opposition to Fox News, together with its administration in addition to its hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity & Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell, are false, patently frivolous and totally devoid of any advantage,” Fox News mentioned in a press release. “We take all claims of harassment, misconduct and retaliation severely, promptly investigating them and taking instant motion as wanted — on this case, the suitable motion based mostly on our investigation is to defend vigorously in opposition to these baseless allegations. Ms. Areu and Jennifer Eckhart can pursue their claims in opposition to Ed Henry immediately with him, as Fox News already took swift motion as quickly because it realized of Ms. Eckhart’s claims on June 25 and Mr. Henry is not employed by the community.”

“The Me Too motion has helped to convey to mild quite a lot of injustices in our society, and everybody that has suffered deserves to be heard. This isn’t a kind of circumstances,” mentioned Catherine Foti, an legal professional for Henry. “The proof on this case will display that Ms. Eckhart initiated and utterly inspired a consensual relationship. Ed Henry appears ahead to presenting precise info and proof, which can contradict the fictional accounts contained within the criticism. That proof contains graphic images and different aggressively suggestive communications that Ms. Eckhart despatched to Mr. Henry.”

Henry was terminated on July 1 after Fox News acquired a criticism on June 25 from a former worker about Henry’s habits from “years in the past,” based on a press release made in July by Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace. “Ed was suspended the identical day and faraway from his on-air tasks pending investigation. Based mostly on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the executives mentioned.

“I stand for all victims who’ve been mistreated, harassed, assaulted, and even worse, by the hands of these in energy, and the establishments that proceed to help them, mentioned Jennifer Eckhart, a former affiliate producer at Fox Enterprise Network who labored in several positions there over seven years, in a press release supplied by her legal professional. “My choice to talk out was not a straightforward one, however I refuse to let concern of retaliation, sufferer shaming and additional assaults intimidate me into remaining silent. I’m hopeful that my choice to file this motion will lead to constructive change for girls at Fox, and for all victims within the office, and I’m honored that different girls have come ahead since my choice to take action.”

“I selected to file this criticism as a result of no lady ought to need to undergo the conduct to which I used to be subjected, a lot much less the egregious conduct suffered by Ms. Eckhart,” mentioned Cathy Areu, a frequent visitor on Fox News packages and reveals that run on Fox Nation, the corporate’s streaming service.

Within the swimsuit, Eckhart alleges Henry, who had been an anchor on “America’s Newsroom,” the community’s mid-morning information program, “groomed, psychologically manipulated and coerced Ms. Eckhart into having a sexual relationship with him, and that, when she wouldn’t comply voluntarily, he sexually assaulted her on workplace property, and raped her at a resort the place Fox News often lodged its visiting workers.” The swimsuit says Eckhart was the one who contacted Fox News on June 25, and notified the corporate she had retained authorized counsel concerning her claims in opposition to Henry.

In the meantime, Areu alleges Henry “despatched Ms. Areu a slew of wildly inappropriate sexual pictures and messages – that are in her possession – all through the primary half of this 12 months.” She additionally claims Sean Hannity demeaned her on the set of his present in entrance of crew and staffers, and alleges Tucker Carlson propositioned her one night in New York after the printed of his primetime program.

The plaintiffs are searching for a jury trial and damages.

Fox News grappled with a collection of embarrassing and typically sordid lawsuits within the wake of the 2016 ouster of Ailes, its former chief government who was alleged to have harassed a number of feminine staffers and different associates over the course of his profession in TV. Ailes, who died in 2017, denied all prices made in opposition to him, together with these of Gretchen Carlson, an anchor whose 2016 swimsuit in opposition to him sparked a wholesale reckoning at Fox News and its dad or mum firm. After Ailes’ depature, Invoice O’Reilly, as soon as the linchpin of Fox’s primetime schedule, was pushed out in 2017 after dealing with allegations of harassment.

Since approaching board as CEO in 2018, Suzanne Scott has labored to create a special ambiance, an acknowledgement that the elements behind Ailes ouster had destructive results on workers. She has reworked human-resources insurance policies and instilled a number of new senior executives at Fox News Channel and Fox Enterprise Network.