Two former Playboy bunnies recounted their first sexual encounter with Hugh Hefner: “I didn’t want to use protection, it was disgusting”

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner arrives with his girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson (left) and Bridget Marquardt for his 80th birthday party at Munich’s famous P1 club on May 31, 2006. (REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Photo archive)

Two former bunnies Playboy and podcast stars”The Girls Next Door” revealed dark secrets of the tycoon and owner of the adult magazine, Hugh Hefner. Is about Bridget Marquardt y Holly Madison, who were publicly recognized as the Hefner’s “main girlfriends,” along with Kendra Wilkinsonand that during an interview offered last Tuesday on the podcast “Juicy Scoop” de Heather McDonaldThey explained how pressured they felt to have unprotected sex with the tycoon.

Bridget was 28 years old when she moved in with Hugh and, according to her statements, in the early days at the Playboy house, she was invited to participate in an orgy in the homeowner’s bedroom.

One of the more experienced Playmates, whom Bridget referred to as “The Recruiter”, asked her if she would be part of the “upper group”. The former bunny replied that she only wanted to witness the event and not participate in it, but sheto which she organized Hefner’s women’s portfolio, she replied that if she was not part of the orgy, the tycoon would never call her again.

Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison, known to be Hefner’s “main girlfriends” (Shutterstock)



“I saw everything the guests did, so I knew that would be a 10-second thing.. I mean, definitely no more than a minute.” Marquardt. The former Playboy Playmate said that although she tried to “block out” the experience from her memory, she does remember “try to do it as fast as possible.”

“It was like a sleepover. The entire room was dark. The only lights came from two televisions that were showing pornography. ”, he detailed.

“You expected that at least those who attended those meetings would be tested or reviewed, or that everyone would be monogamous in that relationship, but it was not so”he explained.

For your partHolly Madisonwho was Hefner’s girlfriend from 2001 to 2008, said that the atmosphere inside the house felt like a “cult” of sorts and he said that all the staff hoped that his playmates would see Hefner as a good man. “You were starting to feel like, oh, he’s not what the media says, he’s just a nice guy,” he commented.

On June 19, the A&E channel broadcast the documentary series “Secrets Of Playboy”, 12 episodes where the former tycoon is unmasked and reveals the unpleasant truths about the man who built his sexual empire at the expense of vulnerable women, drugs, orgies, sexual assaults and even bestiality.

Madison recalled the first time she and Hefner slept together. and said it happened after a night with many women. She claimed to feel “humiliated” the next morning.

Madison recalled having “drinks all night” because she was so “nervous” and going up to Hefner’s room. “I was very drunk, I went upstairs… Someone prepared a bath in their bathroom and everyone was supposed to take a bath“, said. “But no one really did… I think it was just me and one other person.”

“I approach the bed [y] the other new girl is already lying there”, story. “There are vibrators ready for everyone. I had never used a vibrator in my life… So, I’m lying in bed waiting for everyone else. And I don’t even remember everyone else walking in, I just remember going to bed and then all of a sudden everyone else was there.”

“The first thing that happens is that The Recruiter says: ‘Dad… do you want to have the new girl?’”he recalled, noting that “everyone used to call [Hefner] ‘daddy’ in the bedroom”.

Madison continued: “And I’m not lying to you, the next thing I know, he’s on top of me”even though she was “lying at the end of the bed”.

“There was definitely no romance or seduction or anything like that.” said. “It was dark in the room, there was a giant porn movie screen. It was all very mechanical and robotic. It was really gross to me how Hef didn’t want to use protection. The impact it had on me was very strong” he detailed.

Playboy’s Hugh Hefner and Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison in a 2005 photo (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“People ask me if I didn’t like sex with him or if he scared me, why didn’t I go? They have to understand that if I left, all my problems of not having a place to live would come back.”. she explained.

Meanwhile, Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Sondra Theodore65, assured the newspaper The New York Post what the owner of the bunny empire “was a predator”.

“I watched him, I watched his game. And I saw a bunch of girls walk in the gates of the mansion looking very youthful and refreshed, and walk out looking tired and haggard,” she commented.

Archival footage and exclusive interviews with people from all facets of the Playboy world help unravel the glamorous mythology created by the Playboy brand over several decades.

According to his death certificate, published by TMZ, the Hugh Hefner 91-year-old died after suffering a cardiac arrest and respiratory failure, consequence of delicate state of health that I was going through.

Hugh Hefner, 91, died after suffering cardiac arrest and respiratory failure.

The document also notes that Hefner was suffering from septicemia, a severe inflammation of the body’s tissues caused by an infection in the blood. In addition, he was treating a disease caused by the bacteria E. coli.

