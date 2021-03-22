Two goals, a new record and an unbeatable statistic: Messi’s game against Real Sociedad

Lionel Messi, with his ownership in the Reale Arena before the Real society, left behind Xavi Hernández, current Qatari Al Sadd coach, and has become the Barcelona player with the most official matches played in its 121-year history: 768. As if this were not enough, the duel ended 6-1 and he it was dispatched with two goals.

The Argentine thus increased his advantage at the head of the La Liga gunners table with the double and already has 23 goals, four more than the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who had previously signed the victory of the leader Atlético de Madrid over Alavés. The Barça attacker scored twice for the seventh time this season.

Messi owns an unbeatable brand now because in 2021, out of 16 games, in 13 he scored goals and in all of them he made at least one goal or one assist, which reflects the importance it has in the scheme of Ronald Koeman and the level he maintains at 33 years old. Also, he is the only player who has six Ballon d’Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019) and six Golden Boots (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19).

The 10 players with the most games at Barcelona

The striker reached 768 matches with 511 played in the League, 149 in the Champions League, 79 in the Copa del Rey, 20 in the Spanish Super Cup, 5 in the Club World Cup and 4 in the European Super Cup.

With his two shouts this Sunday, the Ten reached 700 with the jacket of Barcelona37 of them in friendlies and he is currently the player in the Catalan institution with the most games, the most goals, the most assists, the most victories and the most trophies.

Ante la Real society, had a perfect match, gave an assist, to Sergiño Dest for 2 to 0, and scored two goals, keys to seal the bulky victory of the Barcelona. The first of them was after a subtle touch from Busquets over the two centrals, a sector in which the Rosario appeared to surprise everyone and tap left-handed to anticipate the hasty departures of the archery. The second came after a great collective maneuver that Alba closed with an overflow and a typical center back that left the captain served.

With the win, FC Barcelona remains four points behind the leader, the Athletic, which shortly before had beaten Alavés 1-0. The battle between the top three teams has therefore not undergone changes this weekend, as Real Madrid (3rd) beat Celta de Vigo 3-1.

With information from agencies