Two goals and a karate move: the stellar return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a new triumph for Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s match against Caglari

The eternal Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to show validity. This Monday was the great figure of Milan in the 2-0 win over him Cagliari who returned the top alone to a group that is excited about obtaining the Scudetto, scored both goals, received the infraction that earned him the penalty for the first cry and was applauded by his teammates.

The 39-year-old forward started again after not starting since November due to an injury. Former Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona, ​​among others, had entered the final five minutes of last date against him Torino But today he started from the start and made it clear that his presence on the playing field is vital.

The giant opened the scoring from the penalty spot as soon as the game started, seven minutes later, after being committed an infraction and sentenced the duel after halftime with a cross shot inside the area when he received a long pass from Davide Calabria. With this double he now has 12 shouts in the contest and is three behind Cristiano Ronaldo, top scorer Until now.

In addition, he left a pearl at 16 minutes to a ball a few meters from the crescent of the area, lift it with his right foot and then lean his body forward to hit with the heel of that same foot and assist one of his teammates in luxury who had run into the void on the left. The action, worthy of a karate movement, went viral but did not surprise anyone, since Ibra He usually stars in this type of maneuver where the elasticity of his body steals the show.

Companions, rivals and the little ones, all admire Zlatan (Reuters)

“It was a difficult game, I didn’t play for 57 days, sorry. You can pass. It is not easy to play against a difficult team to face. Young people motivate me, they challenge me to see who runs the most, I don’t give up and show that I can run like them”, Declared Ibrahimovic after the end of the duel.

“We are doing well, we are almost halfway through the championship. Now the most difficult challenges begin. It will be a very tough schedule, but we have Mandzukic and Meité, I don’t know if more will arrive, “he said, and about the Croatian’s arrival he added:” I’m happy. Now we have two to scare our opponents. “

When asked if he thinks they will be able to keep the title, he replied: “I believe in Zlatan.”

He Cagliari could not even score a goal to put pressure on an opponent who played at a disadvantage after the expulsion of Belgian Alexis Saelemaekers in the 75th minute. Thanks to this victory, the AC Milan reaches 43 points, beating by three the Inter and for six to Naples and Roma. The Juventus, winner of the championship in the last nine seasons, is already 10 points behind the leader.

