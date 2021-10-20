Two goals and a luxury that disoriented the rival: Messi’s pearls at PSG-Leipzig

Messi’s luxury at the dawn of the match

It was at the dawn of match between Paris Saint Germain and Leipzig, for the third date of Group A of the Champions League, when Lionel Messi generated the applause of all in Princes Park. Despite the fact that neither he nor his team shone too much throughout the match, the Argentine left a luxury worthy of admiration. Leo received as number 5, with his back turned, and left Lukas Klostermann paying, who passed by and had to run wildly to stop him.

Between the captain of the German team, the Austrian Konrad Laimer and one more marker, they managed to overcome the line of the ball and pinch it to the 30 of PSG, which was quite contained by the middle defensive block and the last line of Leipzig. That play continued in favor of the Parisians, but was diluted by a bad center from Nuno Mendes.

At the start of Kylian Mbappé’s goal, Messi was about to commit an offense in the crescent of his own area, as seen in the repetition. At times he was located as a right winger and at other times he was in a hook position. Loose, all over the attack front, he did not feel entirely comfortable. At 22 ′ he starred in a failed wall with Mbappé, who returned it but did not find him entering the penalty spot. It was also early. And at 37 ′ the same thing happened but with the roles reversed: Messi looked for the Frenchman, but they guessed his intention and cut the connection.

Messi’s goal that meant the 2-2 set at Parque de los Príncipes

In one of the last of the initial stage, he took the ball lying down as a right winger and closed to find an angle with his left foot. However, they covered him when he executed and the attempt was unsuccessful.

The complement showed a PSG determined to break his rival again and Messi leading several offensive plays. In the first, he wanted the return of an Mbappé who sinned selfishly, shot from the door of the large area and was covered. That generated a face of annoyance in the Argentine, who probably thought his partner was in a hurry. Everything would be reversed at minute 67, when the Frenchman recovered in attack and then assisted the Rosario, who opened his foot and scored the partial tie.

With a quarter of an hour to go, Mbappé first took his marker in the area and fell. The infraction seemed to be imperceptible, but the Italian referee Marco Guidan sentenced the maximum penalty and Messi asked to execute him. The owner of the ball was encouraged to chop the shot from the twelve steps and he deceived the Hungarian goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi, who played it on his left. Was the 3-2 Definitive for the cast of Mauricio Pochettino, who suffered in defense throughout the entire match.

Messi’s penalty goal after the offense against Mbappé

In discount time, the flea He participated in a counterattack in which he gave in deep to Wijnaldum and ended up with a foul inside the area on Hakimi, which was not sanctioned in the first instance by the judge on duty but by the VAR. Messi gave him the chance to score again to Mbappé, but the 7 bravo threw her over the crossbar. The gesture, likewise, was well taken by his attacking buddy.

