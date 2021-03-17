Two goals, assistance and a balloon that passed nearby: Messi’s game on a very special day with Barcelona

It was not just another game for Lionel Messi. The Argentine star caught up with Xavi and achieved the historical record of the player with the most appearances with the Barcelona shirt: 767. It was in the 4-1 win against Huesca on the 27th day of La Liga, which allowed the culé team to get in squarely in the fight for the title and placing only four from the top, which is held by Atlético de Madrid.

Before stepping onto the Camp Nou pitch, La Pulga was able to enjoy a billboard in his honor for the milestone achieved. The image was placed on one of the stadium headers, it had the figure of Messi and Xavi, embraced and with the legend in Catalan “Tocant el cel” (touching the sky).

The gigantography in tribute to Messi for having reached Xavi as the footballer with the most presence in Barcelona

To this was added an emotional video that Barcelona published on their networks, with a number of stars who shared a team with him since his debut in 2004. That day he was immortalized by the entry instead of Portuguese Deco, in a cast directed by the Dutch Frank Rijkaard.

Among the testimonies, all with very prominent words for the figure of Rosario, were Xavi Hernández himself, Carles Puyol, Sergio Busquets, Neymar, Iniesta, Deco, Piqué, Javier Saviola, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves, Rafa Márquez, Javier Mascherano, Cesc Fàbregas, Sergi Roberto, Ronaldinho, Philippe Coutinho.

Already in the game, Lionel Messi put the team on his shoulder as is usual. And it was enough for him only 13 minutes To note an impressive goal: marked, dominated in the crescent and finished left-handed at the angle. Golazo. Later, Griezmann would imitate him with a very similar conquest.

Barcelona passed it over to the humble cast of Huesca, which ranks last in the standings. Messi was associated a lot with Pedri and Alba, as it happens in every game. The game was not focused on his figure and that benefited the Argentine to appear at the right time.

As happened in the complement, at eight minutes, with a precise assistance for Mingueza, who decreed the 3-1. Messi was able to score the double after a pass from Pedri, but when he defined hand in hand with goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández, the ball ended up on the roof of the goal. The pass that La Pulga received was a bit open and after overcoming the rival goalkeeper, he wanted to bite it but now without an angle.

Already in injury time, Lionel Messi closed the game and the win 4-1 with another goal. In a counterattack, he received from Trincao and put the classic diagonal to the left and at the door of the area he defined between four rivals. The shot was low and well angled, to the right post of goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández, who could do nothing.

After the meeting, Lionel Messi left a message on social networks. “It is a great honor to reach this number of games played with @fcbarcelona. Thanks to all the colleagues who have accompanied me in these years, and to my family and friends for always being by my side ”, wrote La Pulga on his Instagram account, along with a series of photos from this historic day.

KEEP READING:

Barcelona’s emotional tribute to Messi for equaling Xavi’s record: video with world stars and a billboard at the Camp Nou

Lionel Messi and a historical record: he reached Xavi as the player who wore the Barcelona shirt the most times

Xavi Hernández spoke of Messi and referred for the first time to the triumph of Laporta: “He can solve everything in Barcelona”

Lionel Messi’s annoyance with the “Tik Tokers” at the Camp Nou exit: “Does it seem normal to you to always do the same?”

When will the future of Lionel Messi be defined: between leading the new era of Barcelona or a change of course that would revolutionize world football