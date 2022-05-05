Two goals from the pipe and a blunder: the plays that left Rulli exposed in Villarreal’s defeat against Liverpool

*Fabinho scored 1-2

It was not the ideal match for Geronimo Rulliarcher of Villarreal who suffered three goals from Liverpool who ended the dream of accessing their first final of Champions League. The yellow cast, which had lost 2-0 in England in the first leg, managed to equalize the series in the first half of the rematch, but was overcome in the complement and ended up falling 3-2.

The goalkeeper of the Spanish team was in the spotlight after the three goals that made him the second half of the duel played on Tuesday. The first of them, when his team was winning 2-0, was due to a shot by Fabinho that had overflowed to the right and, after threatening to shoot a cross, he shot hard at the near post. The Argentine, surprised by the shot, could not prevent the ball from passing between his legs.

The second cry was louis diaz, one of the great figures of this second half of the Liverpool season. The Colombian filtered between the defensive lines of the Villarreal and headed a perfect cross into the box. Again, the ball went right where Rulli was, but in his reaction the ball ended up passing between his legs, again.

At 2-2 in the match (2-4 on aggregate), Villarreal went for the epic and messed up in the background. So much so that a long pass left Sadio Mané face to face with the Argentine goalkeeper almost in midfield. The former Estudiantes de la Plata arrived first to intercept the pass but made a mistake in the calculation and missed the ball. Thus, the Senegalese escaped into the area and defined for the final 3-2.

Rolls has been throughout the season one of the key pieces of Unai Emery in it Villarreal, however, tonight could not shine. The 29-year-old goalkeeper is also one of the favorites of Lionel Scalonicoach of the Argentine national team, and for this reason he has been summoned to the South American team on several occasions, although his place in the final list for the Qatar World Cup 2022 It is not defined.

For its part, Liverpool agreed to play the final of the Champions Leaguethe third since Jürgen Klopp is your coach. The great duel will face him Manchester City o Real Madrida series that will be defined on Wednesday in the Santiago Bernabeu and that has the British cast up 4-3.

