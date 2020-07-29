Two Iranian missiles fell on UAE’s Al-Dafa airbase, Rafale Aircraft did not suffer any damage

new Delhi: Rafale aircraft are being brought to India for induction into the Indian Air Force. Meanwhile, a big accident continued. Where 5 Rafale aircraft were parked at UAE’s Al Dafa Airbase. At the same time, there are two missile blasts. The US and France also have airbases here. This missile is of Iran. In this regard, Rafale planes have also been asked to remain alert during the flight. Also Read – Rafale has waged war against terrorists in many Gulf countries, it rains so much that all the smoke has gone up

Please tell that Rafale fighter jets have taken off from UAE's Al Dafa airbase and now they are coming towards Ambala, India. He is going to reach India shortly. In such a situation, two Iranian missiles fell on the aldafa airbase. While these missiles have fallen, there are airbases of US, France and UAE. In such a situation, an alert has been issued to Rafale aircraft after this incident.

It has also been said that the aircraft should be cautious during the flight. In this incident, there is no damage to Rafale aircraft. According to the news, the Iranian army was conducting an exercise. During this time Iran fired two missiles and it fell near Al Dafa airbase. However, there is no loss to Rafale aircraft in this. Please tell that soon these planes will be landing at Ambala airbase.