Two journalists are shot dead in Magdalena after attending corralejas

Journalists murdered in Fundación, Magdalena, Leiner Montero and Dilia Contreras

In the early hours of Sunday, August 28, a violent event was recorded in the municipality of Fundación, department of Magdalena, in which two journalists were killed, Leiner Montero y Diana Contrerasand another companion is wounded.

The three had been to the patron saint festivities of the corregimiento of Santa Rosa de Limain the municipality of Fundación, during the first day of Saturday when corralejas were carried out. Montero was director of the Sol Digital Stereo station and Contreras worked for La Bocina Col.

About 2:30 a.m. this Sunday, both, together with Joaquin Alberto Gutierrez They would have returned home in Montero’s car. At kilometer 3 of the road to the municipal capital, according to what El Heraldo learned, men on a motorcycle intercepted them and the grill man opened fire on all the occupants of the vehicle from the outside.

The attack caused the death of the two communicators at the scene and serious injuries to Gutiérrez, who was transferred to the municipal hospital in Fundación and is under medical attention. The vehicle was stranded on the side of the road.

The judicial and police authorities are carrying out investigations into the incident to determine what the motive was, if it was related to the work of the journalists or associated with other situations of the event, since apparently a fight had occurred.

Colonel Andrés Serna, commander of the Magdalena Police, told the newspaper El Tiempo that moments before the crime, Leiner Montero had been involved in a fight that broke out between several people. After this, the journalist decided to leave in his vehicle and that was when the homicide occurred.

The possibility of an attempted robbery is also evaluated., so the authorities are waiting to hear the testimony of the only survivor, who was traveling as a passenger in the back of the vehicle. Montero was in the driver’s seat and Dilia as co-driver.

Montero had made special coverage of the corralejas of Santa Rosa de Lima and other corregimientos, some events to which he gave main interest in the stories he reported through his social networks. At the station, I followed up on cultural and news information from the municipality of Fundación.

The last video published by the journalist assures that he was in the Kley’s Tentwhere a party was taking place, where the altercation with other inhabitants would have occurred, as confirmed by the mayor of the municipality, Carlos Sierra, to the Caracol Radio station, however, he maintained that it is not known if the crime is associated with that situation and they hope that the authorities carry out the investigations to establish what happened.

The president of the Foundation regretted what happened, and reported that he had convened an extraordinary security council to find out the information that the Police had managed to collect regarding the crime, as well as to establish measures in this regard.

Contreras had worked in various media outlets in Bogotá, such as the newspaper Extra, and had moved to Santa Marta where she had also become known for her work. There he directed the web portal La Bocina Col. She was a native of the municipality of Fundación and, according to the newspaper El Tiempo, he had arrived a few days ago to work with the municipal administration. She was the mother of a 16-year-old girl.

Day FFoundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP) rejected the facts and assured that it is documenting what happened. “We call on the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate this case as quickly as possible and to take into account the journalistic work of Leiner and Dilia in the investigation,” he said through social networks.

Senator Alirio Barrera also spoke out against the facts. “Very sad the death of two journalists in Fundación, Mag. They are the communicators Leiner Montero Ortega, who directed the Sol Digital Stereo station, and Dilia Contreras, from La Bocina Col. We work with both to bring our proposal to the coast. GOD bless your families,” she maintained.

