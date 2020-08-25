Two killed in building collapse in Maharashtra, 18 people feared dead

Two people have died in the building collapse in Raigad district of Maharashtra, while 18 people are still feared dead. 17 other people have been injured in this incident. An official said that there were 45 flats in the building. He said that 25 people have been taken out of the building wreckage and have been admitted to the local hospital in Mahad, which is about 170 km from Mumbai. The NDRF team is engaged in relief and rescue work. Also Read – 4 workers of Sharad Pawar’s residence infected with Corona virus, NCP Chief’s investigation report comes negative

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all assistance in rescue of people trapped under debris from the collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra. Police said the five-floor residential building was ten years old and about 70 people were buried under the rubble.

Maharashtra: Search & rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) underway at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of ​​Raigad district. As per Raigad District Collector, 2 deaths reported so far, 18 still feared trapped.

Shah tweeted, “The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very sad. The NDRF Director General has been asked to provide all possible assistance. Teams are reaching there and they will assist in rescue operations as soon as possible. Wishing everyone safety. “

Another official said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to the officers of the district and directed to speed up rescue and relief work.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral in which a dust ball is seen rising after the building collapses. In another viral video, the police is seen trying to control the people gathered at the scene.